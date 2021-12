On Jan. 22 of this year, Michigan launched both online sports betting and online casinos. It was, as these things go, one of the more orderly launches in American gaming history. There was plenty of lead-up to the event, and as such, the vast majority of sportsbooks were able to go live with both their sportsbooks and casinos on day one, and most others within the first month.

