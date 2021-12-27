ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Laker Chaundee Brown signs with Hawks on 10-day deal

By Sanjesh Singh
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks Monday announced the signing of Chaundee Brown, who formerly played for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

The contract is a 10-day deal via the hardship exemption because the Hawks have a number of personnel in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Brown is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan who signed a training camp deal with the Lakers shortly after the 2021 NBA draft. He impressed in the summer league and preseason with his potential at both ends of the floor, but he started the year with the G League South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers eventually promoted him to a two-way deal, but he made only two appearances, both after the roster was decimated COVID-19 cases and positive tests. Brown’s debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves went terribly; he shot 0-of-6 in 15 minutes. He played five minutes against the Chicago Bulls in the following contest and made his only attempt.

Brown’s stint with the Lakers ended there. Los Angeles released him to sign Mason Jones from South Bay on a two-way deal.

