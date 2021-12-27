ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5-8 will not be progress

By whatIpostlike Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre teams canceling because of the portal and using covid as part excuse? ** -- bigbadbird 12/27/2021 05:10AM. The portal depletes their depth and COVID finishes them off. ** -- Mr. Touchdown 12/27/2021 10:30AM. Fie on the Portal, play redshirts and walk-ons ... it's about the game -- DGHOKIE...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to Ravens head coach about running up the score

Joe Burrow just became one of my favorites. After the game John Harbaugh was upset when the Bengals continued to put pressure on the Ravens the entire game. After the game he let their staff know he was not happy with them running up the score. Well Joe Burrow was asked by reporters about that situation and Joe Burrow said.
NFL
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Hokie1992 12 27 2021#Bobg#Bg Hokie 12 27 2021
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals 2 Alabama Players Are Game-Time Decisions

On Friday afternoon, Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. The winner of this College Football Playoff matchup will advance to the national championship game. Earlier this Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had an update on his roster heading into the Playoff. He announced that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle will be game-time decisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirk Herbstreit discusses if Michigan can repeat Alabama's performance against Dawgs defense

Georgia is headed to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl where they'll take on No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, Herbstreit was asked a number of questions during a conference call with reporters, including about whether or not Michigan can do what Alabama did to Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's Music City Bowl loss to Purdue

Josh Heupel’s first season as Tennessee ends with a disappointing loss. The Volunteers fell to Purdue 48-45 in overtime of the Music City Bowl. The officials’ ruling that forward progress was stopped before Jaylen Wright extended the ball over the plane of the goal line. With Wright ruled short, it was a turnover on downs and Purdue was able to win with a field goal.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

The Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) conclude their 2021 season against the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. Oregon is coming off of two straight blowout losses to Utah, including in the Pac-12 Championship Game, while Oklahoma snapped its six-year streak of being Big 12 champions.
OREGON STATE
sportswar.com

Reality Check

To be honest, maybe our expectations for this game were too much. Sixty scholarship players, mostly second and third stringers with limited playing experience, was a bit too much of a steep hill to climb. Couple that with a bad offensive coordinator even when the offense is at full strength, and it seems like the team was trying to climb the summit of Mt. Everest which can be suffocating. I do think that Tahj Bullock can be a good QB if the QB coach and OC spend the time to develop him. I am not saying that he is ready next year, but if the options are limited and the transfer portal do not yield the quality and experience QB that can make a difference next year, Bullock at least has some tools that good offensive coaching staff could build on.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy