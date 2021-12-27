5-8 will not be progress

To be honest, maybe our expectations for this game were too much. Sixty scholarship players, mostly second and third stringers with limited playing experience, was a bit too much of a steep hill to climb. Couple that with a bad offensive coordinator even when the offense is at full strength, and it seems like the team was trying to climb the summit of Mt. Everest which can be suffocating. I do think that Tahj Bullock can be a good QB if the QB coach and OC spend the time to develop him. I am not saying that he is ready next year, but if the options are limited and the transfer portal do not yield the quality and experience QB that can make a difference next year, Bullock at least has some tools that good offensive coaching staff could build on.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO