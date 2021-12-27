ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the...

10TV

DeWine signs Ohio's first sports betting bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s first sports gambling bill into law on Wednesday. House Bill 29 was sponsored by Representatives Scott Wiggam and Adam Miller. The bill allows Ohioans to participate in sports betting under the authority of the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Sports gaming now legal in the state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will allow Ohioans to bet on their favorite sports teams. There are three ways a bet can be placed in Ohio - via mobile app, physically go to a casino sportsbook, or at restaurants with kiosks.
OHIO STATE
WISH-TV

Gov. DeWine signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio. His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at standalone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.
OHIO STATE
leedaily.com

New York to Legalize Online Sports Betting for the First Time in January 2022

It was a November to remember for the gambling sector, with confirmation that New York had awarded its first online sports betting licences. While wagering has been legal in the state at designated sportsbook properties, until now, placing bets online has been prohibited. However, law changes – enabled by the...
NFL
Ohio sports betting bill could cost operators

Whenever a state considers legalizing sports betting, the tax rate is usually a key issue. In Ohio, where lawmakers approved legal wagering with a 10% tax last week, it’s not the rate, but when and how taxes will be paid that is rising to the top of a list of concerns for operators.
OHIO STATE
How lucrative would California tribes’ mobile sports betting proposal be?

A California legislative analysis dated Monday revealed that a proposal for statewide mobile sports wagering put forth by a coalition of tribes may not be as profitable for the state as another proposed initiative. The tribes’ proposal, called The Age-Verified Tribal On-Line and In-Person Sports Wagering & Homelessness Solutions Act,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Croix Chippewa Indians to offer legal sports betting in its casinos

The St. Croix Chippewa Indians will soon join the Oneida Nation in legally offering sports betting at the tribe’s casinos. Gov. Tony Evers and St. Croix Tribal Chairman William Reynolds signed a gaming compact amendment Monday to allow "event wagering" on sports and other events. The change is subject to a 45-day review by the U.S. Department of Interior, which is expected to sign off on the amendment.
GAMBLING
2021 look back: States that legalized and/or launched sports betting

If it seemed like a new state was legalizing or launching sports betting every time you turned around in 2021 that’s because … well, somewhere, one was. Eleven states went live with some new form of wagering over the last 12 months, and six U.S. states or territories legalized. And those numbers don’t include Florida, where the Seminoles negotiated a compact with the state and the U.S. Department of Interior approved it, but a federal judge threw it out.
GAMBLING
Push for legalizing marijuana makes way to Ohio Legislature

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to initiate the legalizing of marijuana in Ohio. If at least 132,000 signatures are verified from at least 44 counties, the statute will have to be presented to the Ohio Legislators for consideration. Below...
OHIO STATE
It’s anyone’s guess when Texas will legalize sports wagering

The historical linchpin of Texas’ economy, oil, was built on speculation. The phrase “strike it rich” has its very origin in mining for crude (and gold), just as the term “wildcatter” has never been associated with a wariness of risk. With its passion for pigskin...
TEXAS STATE
As Ohio legalizes sports betting, experts hope for more addiction recovery centers

(WKBN) – When sports betting was legalized last week in Ohio, 2 percent of all sports betting tax money was also allocated toward problem sports gamblers. That will be about $200,000 a year on top of the $4 million a year generated from the 2 percent on casino gambling. One area gambling addiction experts would like that money to be spent on is in-patient, residential programs dedicated only to gambling addictions.
OHIO STATE
Deadline to gather signatures for Florida’s sports-betting referendum approaches

The campaign to let voters decide next year whether to legalize sports betting statewide is on track, its proponents insist, notwithstanding appearances to the contrary. Florida’s Division of Elections reports the campaign to amend the Florida Constitution in 2022 has collected fewer than one-third of the 891,589 validated petition signatures it will need within the next 30 days and change to be published on the 2022 general election ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington: Snoqualmie Casino launches sports betting app

After becoming the first place in Washington to allow for legal sports betting last September, the Snoqualmie Casino has launched mobile sports betting at its casino. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows for registered sports bettors to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino property.
WASHINGTON STATE
Everything You Need to Know About the Legality of Sports Betting in Ohio

Prior to placing your first bet, double-checking the legality of it is the right thing to do. After all, you want to make sure that your sports betting experience remains enjoyable, safe, and that you won’t be stepping on anyone’s toes. With this in mind, we’ll be diving into the subject and give you the answers you seek, along with additional tips and things to bear in mind.
OHIO STATE
Legal Marijuana, Sports Betting, And Workers’ Rights Are Just A Few Of The New Laws Coming To Tri-State Area In 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on New Year’s Day. The laws will impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at what will be new in 2022. New Yorkers won’t be able to walk into a shop and legally purchase marijuana on Jan. 1, but it’s coming. “The most interesting thing right now is by the end of this year, when it comes to cannabis, marijuana, pot, whatever you call it, local municipalities, towns, villages, cities, get to decide if it’s going to be retail sold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

