Fort Macon preserves its tradition in effort to help repair beaches

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Since 1964, Fort Macon State Park has been keeping its tradition alive by recycling Christmas trees that will allow Mother Nature to repair beaches damaged by hurricanes.

“It repairs hurricane damage. Typically, when we have overwashes and stuff. And over time, sometimes we get a lot of foot traffic where we don’t want it and we can repair those areas, too. But basically, we repair hurricane damage with them,” said Randy Newman, superintendent of Fort Macon Park.

If you wish to contribute to their efforts, you can drop off your tree from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the visitor center park through Jan. 31st. Newman also adds to please remove all lights, tinsel and decorations before dropping off your tree.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.