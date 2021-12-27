ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Fort Macon preserves its tradition in effort to help repair beaches

By Ciara Sutherland, Claire Molle
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3HD8_0dWtLkl000

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Since 1964, Fort Macon State Park has been keeping its tradition alive by recycling Christmas trees that will allow Mother Nature to repair beaches damaged by hurricanes.

“It repairs hurricane damage. Typically, when we have overwashes and stuff. And over time, sometimes we get a lot of foot traffic where we don’t want it and we can repair those areas, too. But basically, we repair hurricane damage with them,” said Randy Newman, superintendent of Fort Macon Park.

If you wish to contribute to their efforts, you can drop off your tree from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the visitor center park through Jan. 31st. Newman also adds to please remove all lights, tinsel and decorations before dropping off your tree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Emerald Isle Police Department brings back its ‘R U OK’ program

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – So, Annie, R U OK? Emerald Isle Police Department is bringing back their “R U Ok?” program. If you haven’t heard of the program, it’s an automated telephone dialing system designed to automatically call each subscriber and provide a check on them, as well as provide peace of mind for […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Long lines for COVID-19 tests across the East; Onslow County is no exception

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Long COVID-19 testing lines are to be expected after the holidays last weekend, and Onslow County is no exception.   StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says overall, their testing numbers have increased 400%, and their location in Jacksonville is feeling that surge. They say their testing numbers have doubled in the city; they went from seeing about 50 patients a day to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
WNCT

Vidant Health shares New Year’s hours for Greenville COVID Testing Site; asks community to be aware of testing options

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Vidant Health continues to respond to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing spread of the Omicron variant, they are taking steps to ensure the safety of all. Vidant remains focused on efforts to offer COVID-19 testing to the community. The following are the special operating hours for the Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Official wants people to take precautions ahead of New Year celebrations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, an Infectious Disease Specialist for Vidant Health, says other countries have noticed the per-patient severity is lower, but because Omicron is more transmissible, there are more hospitalizations. “It is logarithmically increasing and it’s safe to say that most definitely most of the variants are Omicron at this […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
WNCT

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off the time during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year, […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Weather#Christmas Tree#Hurricanes#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Follow these tips to stay safe during your New Year’s celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New Year’s Eve is a great chance to celebrate the year gone by and the coming of a new one. However, these celebrations also come with great responsibilities to avoid certain dangers. Here are a few tips to keep in mind as you make your New Year’s plans. To help reduce fatalities and injuries on the North Carolina highways, the North […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Could a test-to-stay strategy keep NC students from missing school?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New York City’s school district is moving away from mandatory classroom quarantines and instead plans to do more testing. If there’s a classroom with a COVID-19 case, the entire class will be sent home with a testing kit. Students come back if they’re negative. It’s a strategy they hope can keep […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy