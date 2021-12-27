AAC updates COVID-19 protocols for men's and women's basketball

The American Athletic Conference joined many other leagues by updating its COVID-19 protocols on Monday, Dec. 27.

Athletic directors from across the conference unanimously agreed on a number of new procedures including teams needing a minimum of seven healthy players and one coach to play in a game.

Any team with fewer than the minimum number still has the option to play the game.

If a team doesn’t have enough players then the game will be canceled and declared a no contest. Under the old policy, if a team had to cancel a game because of positive COVID-19 cases then it was a forfeit.

Houston was forced to forfeit its conference opener against Cincinnati, but the game is now considered a no contest.

The AAC says it will be up to the teams to try and reschedule the game as there’s no rescheduling mandate.

And finally, the conference also updated how it will seed for the conference tournament in light of games potentially being canceled.

Teams will be required to play a minimum of 75% of the average number of conference games played in order to be seeded by winning percentage for the conference championship.

All teams falling below the 75% threshold will be seeded according to their winning percentage within that subgroup.

The University of Memphis officially resumed basketball activities on Monday, and is scheduled to face Tulane on Wednesday, Dec. 29.