Austin, TX

The top Austin startup funding deals of 2021

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago
The national trend in venture capital funding in 2021 is clear: more money overall and bigger rounds per...

Austin Business Journal

Large Marble Falls community about to enter next phase of development

Marble Falls has not seen the same kind of rapid population growth as Austin. But an economic shift has been underway in recent years, especially since a major hospital opened in 2015. This master-planned community is perhaps the biggest example of developers rushing to make up for lost time. “The [growth] that we saw coming and tried to get out ahead of, nobody really responded [to],” one community official said said. “When they finally did, they saw demand is even greater now than it was at that time.”
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 24, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin, TX
Business
Austin Business Journal

Next Coast Ventures targets $175M for third fund

In 2020, Austin venture capital firms accounted for four of the most active funds in the Southern U.S., according to a PitchBook report. They're familiar names to just about anyone involved in the local startup scene. By rank, they were Capital Factory, LiveOak Venture Partners, Silverton Partners and Next Coast Ventures.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin startup launches job review site for more candid feedback on inclusivity, culture

"I'm writing to inform you that I am resigning, effective in two weeks, to pursue other opportunities." Business owners and managers are getting more letters to that effect everyday as workers get burned out by the daily grind, workplace culture issues and the prolonged pandemic. This week we learned 440,000 Texas workers quit their jobs in September, more than any other state.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

What do developers think of Austin's push for more granny flats, other code tweaks?

AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

How can Realtors stand out, make money in Austin? Leaders of fast-growing firm have some tips

Sales volume is at an all-time high for the Austin-area housing market, with nearly $22 million in homes changing hands through November. Interest in the MLS is also surging, with 19,024 subscribers in December, up almost 20% from the start of the year. In this story, leaders of a fast-growing brokerage office advice for other Realtors — like why they invest in homes, not just sell them.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Wells Fargo indefinitely postpones return to office

The San Francisco-based giant, which has about 275,000 total employees, is the largest bank operating in the Austin market, where it employs more than 600. “We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority,” Wells said in a statement. “We look forward to fully returning our teams back to the office.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

