The top Austin startup funding deals of 2021

Marble Falls has not seen the same kind of rapid population growth as Austin. But an economic shift has been underway in recent years, especially since a major hospital opened in 2015. This master-planned community is perhaps the biggest example of developers rushing to make up for lost time. “The [growth] that we saw coming and tried to get out ahead of, nobody really responded [to],” one community official said said. “When they finally did, they saw demand is even greater now than it was at that time.”

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO