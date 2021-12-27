FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more snow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning is in the upper 20s to low 30s but will warm into the upper 60s/ low 70s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperature wise, Friday will be a copy and paste of today. Clouds will generally increase from west to east starting tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s for many overnight. Friday evening, a strong LLJ (low-level jet) will move across the Southern Plains. This will transport warm, moist air aloft ahead of our strong cold front. There will be enough lift to reinforce strong to severe storms, producing a low threat for all modes of severe weather into the evening. Rain will likely start early in the afternoon with the severe threat between 6PM-midnight. Top threats include up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out for counties towards the south/east.

LAWTON, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO