Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more snow

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight and with a light south wind temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s overnight. FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing isolated showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s rain chances are not expected to severe. Highs […]
1470 WMBD

Winter Storm watch in effect for New Year’s weekend in Peoria

Peoria, Ill — Central Illinois will ring in the New Year while bracing for the region’s first significant winter storm. The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch throughout Saturday and part of Sunday this coming weekend. Forecasters say total snow accumulations of 4 to 7...
PEORIA, IL
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Freeze Watch!

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Below normal temperatures will persist through the weekend with potential for overnight freezing temperatures Sunday morning. Much drier conditions will settle into the region starting Sunday with a slow warming trend lasting through much of next week.
YUMA, AZ
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning is in the upper 20s to low 30s but will warm into the upper 60s/ low 70s by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperature wise, Friday will be a copy and paste of today. Clouds will generally increase from west to east starting tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s for many overnight. Friday evening, a strong LLJ (low-level jet) will move across the Southern Plains. This will transport warm, moist air aloft ahead of our strong cold front. There will be enough lift to reinforce strong to severe storms, producing a low threat for all modes of severe weather into the evening. Rain will likely start early in the afternoon with the severe threat between 6PM-midnight. Top threats include up to 60mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. A brief spin-up can’t be ruled out for counties towards the south/east.
LAWTON, OK
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to NYE

The cancellation is due to omicron spread fears. It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. Updated: 5 hours ago. They well help the local teams.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the 20s. Click and watch the forecast video for details. It looks like most of us will stay rain free tonight, but a few showers and storms are possible. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Thursday, and there is a low end risk for severe weather. Highs will be in the 70s. A big cold front is expected this weekend. We're going to be much colder by Monday.
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A wet Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Another wet weather system will impact much of the region later today through early Saturday bringing fairly widespread lower desert rain and higher terrain snow. Best chances for rain look to. be during the daytime hours Friday with lingering shower activity mostly east...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Bills Mafia Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Orchard Park in a must win battle for a playoff spot and with the division still on the line. With it being early January and in Buffalo, we all know how the weather can play a role in the outcome and the play calling in the game.
BUFFALO, NY

