If these six catalysts break the right way the market could move significantly higher next year, Kinsale Trading President Tom Essaye writes. "I’ve voiced some caution for 2022 recently, specifically that we can expect more normal volatility as the Fed removes accommodation," Essaye says. "But that’s not a guaranteed outcome, and there is a path for stocks to continue higher and to again post above-average returns for the fourth year in a row."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO