The Sinnissippi Garden Railway Display adds a new angle to the beautiful new plants and trees within the conservatory

BROOKINGS – The seventh annual Garden Glow event has grown even more after receiving a donation from a new Brookings resident to add the “Holiday Hill” light display. Chris Hussak, known as “Christmas Chris” to the McCrory Gardens staff, moved to Brookings last winter from Liverpool, New York, along with his wife, Christine. With years of light show experience already under his belt, Hussak felt inspired after walking through Garden Glow for the first time in 2020 and decided that he wanted to donate his time, experience and some of his light show equipment to this great event.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO