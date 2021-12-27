ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sinnissippi Garden Railway Display adds a new angle to the beautiful new plants and trees within the conservatory

WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants raise and spend money on gifts to provide for children battling cancer this holiday season. Get today's top...

www.wifr.com

aroundosceola.com

Plenty to plant to add red to the garden

From our friends at UF/IFAS Extension Services ... Garden stores have been sold out of small Poinsettias. The good news is that they are other alternatives to add red in the garden. Red pentas not only add the red color, they also attract pollinators into your garden. Pentas are perennials...
GARDENING
Mount Vernon News

New light bulbs add festive flair to Mount Vernon's holiday light display

In recent years, Main Street Mount Vernon's Design Committee has replaced most of the bulbs featured in the city's downtown Christmas light decorations. "This update replaced many old and dimming bulbs, as well as converted the grayish hue with the warmer yellow-ish hue we now have," MSMV noted on its Facebook page.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
almanac.com

The Beauty and Benefits of Snow in the Garden

I had almost forgotten how pretty the snow can be, hanging in the trees, blanketing the ground, covering up all the outdoor projects left undone. The neighbors will never know you didn't clean up those old squash vines. Under a covering of snow all gardens become equal. Snow Insulates the...
GARDENING
The Herald

Buhl Park lightens up with new Christmas "tree'' display

Buhl Park is brighter this holiday season. That’s because there are 11 new simulated Christmas trees lighted at dusk each night. Located next to the park’s Lake Julia near Avalon at Buhl Park country club, it can be viewed at a long distance. “They have trees like this...
LIFESTYLE
redmondspokesman.com

Garden Column: Plants add to the symbols, aromas of Christmas

For many years, holiday time was a hectic 45-day hustle and bustle. Anyone with a family doesn’t need a review of the unending list. Then, before you know it, you’ve fallen into the “empty-nester” category. These past two years of more restrictive living and travel has...
GARDENING
Telegraph

A beginner's guide to planting fruit trees in your garden

My favourite gardening task in the winter is planting fruit trees. The great advantage in planting trees at this time of year is that they are dormant, so are less likely to be placed under stress by the planting process. Establishment is much gentler on the tree if it doesn’t need to sustain leaves and develop a good root system at the same time.
GARDENING
Distractify

A Bunch of Beautiful Pink Christmas Trees to Add to Your Moodboard

Need some inspo? Or perhaps you're just looking for a therapeutic scroll through some gorg pink tree photos? Either way, keep reading. We rounded up some of the best pink Christmas trees photos on the Internet to inspire a very pink Christmas — because if you're going to go all out with a pink tree, you need to make sure the decorations match its energy.
LIFESTYLE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup

While winter is not typically a time we think of for blooms, there are a few winter flowers I always look forward to including some of the camellias, snowdrops, and Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). I was first charmed by Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) when I lived in Pennsylvania and brought some with me when I […] The post It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Brookings Register

Donation allows McCrory Gardens to add ‘Holiday Hill’ light display

BROOKINGS – The seventh annual Garden Glow event has grown even more after receiving a donation from a new Brookings resident to add the “Holiday Hill” light display. Chris Hussak, known as “Christmas Chris” to the McCrory Gardens staff, moved to Brookings last winter from Liverpool, New York, along with his wife, Christine. With years of light show experience already under his belt, Hussak felt inspired after walking through Garden Glow for the first time in 2020 and decided that he wanted to donate his time, experience and some of his light show equipment to this great event.
BROOKINGS, SD
WKBN

We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays come to an end, the post-holiday cleaning begins. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them […]
LIFESTYLE
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Garden tips for the New Year

Happy New Year! Hopefully this is a month of continuing snow, rain, fog and misty mornings. That’s just what our climate-adapted gardens want. Although growth slows down in the cold soils of winter, some growth continues, often only underground. Our winter and early-spring blooming shrubs, bulbs and perennials love all this frosty damp weather. And what moisture is not used can be stored deep in the soil for later use.
VISALIA, CA
madisoncountyjournal.com

Volunteers sought to help with new garden

MADISON — More ferns, azaleas, ornamental grass, a gazebo, a walking trail and a functional irrigation system are coming to the city’s botanical garden at the historical Montgomery House in 2022 and he city is looking for volunteers to help plant and continue work on the irrigation system.
MADISON, IL
harrisondaily.com

Donate your tree to boost angling

LITTLE ROCK — Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of egg nog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

