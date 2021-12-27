ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Produce Marketing Association and Toronto Wholesale Produce Association Distribute 1,200 Boxes of Fresh Produce; Michelle Broom and Fred Koornneef Share

By Peggy Packer
ONTARIO, CANADA - December is very much so the season of giving. In partnership with the Toronto Wholesale Produce Association (TWPA), the Ontario Produce Marketing Association (OPMA) distributed over 1,200 boxes of 18 kg (39.6 lbs) of fresh produce to people in need across Ontario. "The COVID-19 pandemic has...

Business
