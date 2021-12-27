Ontario Produce Marketing Association and Toronto Wholesale Produce Association Distribute 1,200 Boxes of Fresh Produce; Michelle Broom and Fred Koornneef Share

NEW ZEALAND - One thing that is always pleasant about the holiday season is the spirit of giving that lingers in the air. However, not everyone waits until the winter months to give back to those who need it. T&G Global division T&G Fresh’s successful charity Fairgrow, which works to provide food-insecure communities with year-round access to fresh produce, has reached an impressive new milestone. One year since its creation, the program has donated its one millionth kilogram of fresh produce to Kiwis in Need across Aotearoa.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO