ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Streets To Close In Downtown Mpls. Near Target Field For NHL Winter Classic

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple streets will be closing in downtown Minneapolis for the NHL Winter...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Winter Classic could rank as coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history if the forecast holds, with a high of minus 3 and a low of minus 9 when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Winter Classic#Target Field#Downtown Minneapolis#7th Street#Wcco
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Specialty Menu Items Announced for 2022 NHL Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS -- The company that provides food service at Target Field has announced special menu items that will be available during this weekend’s national sporting event. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will face off in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Delaware North says in addition to the normal food offerings at the venue, they have added some Midwestern-themed comfort foods to keep fans warm during the outdoor hockey event.
NHL
Hot 104.7

State of Hockey Hosts NHL Winter Classic

This weekend the best sheet of ice will be displayed for the world to see at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic. The game will be held Saturday, January 1 beginning at 6:00 PM on TNT featuring the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. The...
NHL
ESPN

Ranking the NHL Winter Classics based on venue, hype and style

The Winter Classic has been the NHL's signature outdoor event since 2008, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres played through picturesque snow and launched an institution. The game between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild scheduled for Target Field on Jan. 1, 2022, will be the 13th edition...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Our Friday best: Thomas Rhett & NHL Winter Classic, Charlie Parr, Cactus Blossoms & more

It's been awhile since the Twin Cities has been host to a big name on New Year's Eve. Saturday's NHL Winter Classic with the Minnesota Wild playing the Blues at Target Field —including a free fan festival before the game — helped draw Rhett to the Twin Cities. The country star will perform at the game, but the night before he'll give a full show at the Wild's usual home, Xcel Energy Center. The son of '90s Nashville star Rhett Atkins, Rhett has scored more than 15 No. 1 country hits, including "Die a Happy Man," "Marry Me" and the latest, "Country Song." Cole Swindell and Conner Smith start the NYE party. (8:30 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $55-$275, ticketmaster.com)
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Under new NHL COVID guidelines, Wild might get Jonas Brodin back for Winter Classic

Jonas Brodin could be in the lineup Saturday when the Wild faces off against the Blues in the Winter Classic at Target Field. "That's our hope," coach Dean Evason said. The Wild wasn't expecting Brodin to play after the defenseman tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a result that was confirmed at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
NHL
ghostcultmag.com

Dirty Honey to Perform their New Prince Cover at the NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis

The National Hockey League (NHL) will hold its annual outdoor showcase on New Year’s Day 2022 this weekend in Minneapolis. Dirty Honey, will perform as part of TNT’s event coverage. Filmed on one of Minnesota’s iconic frozen lakes and directed by Turner Sports’ Tyler Lassiter and Craig Murray, the band – Marc LaBelle/vocals, John Notto/guitar, Justin Smolian/bass, and Corey Coverstone/drums – will wrap up the Pre-Game coverage with their interpretation of hometown hero and rock icon Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: Minnesota’s Top Sports Stories

From gold medal-winners to the Gophers reclaiming the axe to the emergence of young superstars, it was a year to remember for Minnesota sports fans. Here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2021. Wolves Name Chris Finch Head Coach After Firing Ryan Saunders (Feb. 22) (credit: Getty Images) A day after firing Ryan Saunders when the Timberwolves had the worst record in the NBA, the team named Chris Finch its next head coach. Then-President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas called Finch “one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA.” Gophers Hire Ben Johnson As Men’s Basketball Coach (March 22) (credit: CBS) Richard Pitino...
MINNESOTA STATE
American News

Wings look to improve home record, host St. Cloud

To put a close on the 2021 portion of the regular season, the Aberdeen Wings will host the St. Cloud Norseman, a team that is just a point back from the Wings.  Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 tonight and Saturday in back-to-back matches at the Odde Ice Center.  ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Signs Evason, Coaching Staff To Extensions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday multi-year contract extensions for head coach Dean Evason and his staff. This is Evason’s second full season as head coach. He took over as interim coach in Feb. 2020 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. Under Evason, the Wild have a 62-29-7 record. Last season, the Vegas Golden Knights knocked the Wild out of the first round of the playoffs in seven games. MORE: NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon So far this year, the Wild are 19-9-2, second in their division. Since Evason took over, the Wild are ranked...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy