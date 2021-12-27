Streets To Close In Downtown Mpls. Near Target Field For NHL Winter Classic

It's been awhile since the Twin Cities has been host to a big name on New Year's Eve. Saturday's NHL Winter Classic with the Minnesota Wild playing the Blues at Target Field —including a free fan festival before the game — helped draw Rhett to the Twin Cities. The country star will perform at the game, but the night before he'll give a full show at the Wild's usual home, Xcel Energy Center. The son of '90s Nashville star Rhett Atkins, Rhett has scored more than 15 No. 1 country hits, including "Die a Happy Man," "Marry Me" and the latest, "Country Song." Cole Swindell and Conner Smith start the NYE party. (8:30 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $55-$275, ticketmaster.com)
