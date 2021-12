Two new images from The Batman have been released ahead of Empire Magazine's cover story about the upcoming film. The images show Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson both in and out of the Batman costume. You can take a look at both images below. The Empire Magazine interview with The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals an unexpected inspiration for this film's take on Bruce Wayne. Reeves says his version of the Caped Crusader is inspired by 1990s grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, which suggests a certain, specific kind of angst to how Pattinson will be playing the character. The first clue was in the Nirvana song used in both of The Batman's trailers released thus far.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO