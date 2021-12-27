5 Bears players removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

(670 The Score) The Bears on Monday removed five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Tashaun Gipson, running back Ryan Nall and tight end Jesse James all exited the protocols, coach Matt Nagy said. All five missed Chicago’s 25-24 win at Seattle on Sunday.

Robinson, Johnson and Gipson are starters, giving the Bears more reinforcement before they host the Giants (4-11) this coming Sunday at Soldier Field. Those three also missed the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Dec. 20.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight end Jesper Horsted, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and receiver Isaiah Coulter remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In other health news Monday, the Bears anticipate that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will return from his ankle injury to play again this season, Nagy said. The Bears have two games remaining. The team will also place defensive back Teez Tabor (ankle) on injured reserve, while it’s awaiting clarity on rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins’ shoulder injury, Nagy said.