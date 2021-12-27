Could sale to Oracle affect Cerner jobs in Kansas City area?

A concern with any acquisition is the potential for layoffs — especially ones that cut deep.

But Cerner Corp. may have an advantage in the proposed $28.3 billion, all-cash deal to sell to Oracle Corp., with closing expected in 2022. Cerner is the area’s largest private-sector employer , with more than 12,700 local full-time-equivalent positions.

Cerner’s roots in electronic health record systems represent new territory for the Texas-based tech giant, which can help Cerner accelerate moving technology to the cloud.

“Oracle is not currently in the medical space, so that usually bodes well for the saving of jobs in that type of transaction,” John Hense Jr. , managing director of CC Capital Advisors, told the Kansas City Business Journal.

Hense thinks Oracle will focus more on growing Cerner’s revenue than on cost-cutting measures — it needs Cerner’s health care IT expertise.

