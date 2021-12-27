ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Could sale to Oracle affect Cerner jobs in Kansas City area?

By Leslie Collins - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0184I1_0dWtIuW500

A concern with any acquisition is the potential for layoffs — especially ones that cut deep.

But Cerner Corp. may have an advantage in the proposed $28.3 billion, all-cash deal to sell to Oracle Corp., with closing expected in 2022. Cerner is the area’s largest private-sector employer , with more than 12,700 local full-time-equivalent positions.

Cerner’s roots in electronic health record systems represent new territory for the Texas-based tech giant, which can help Cerner accelerate moving technology to the cloud.

“Oracle is not currently in the medical space, so that usually bodes well for the saving of jobs in that type of transaction,” John Hense Jr. , managing director of CC Capital Advisors, told the Kansas City Business Journal.

Hense thinks Oracle will focus more on growing Cerner’s revenue than on cost-cutting measures — it needs Cerner’s health care IT expertise.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Layoffs#Cerner Corp#Oracle Corp#Cc Capital Advisors#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy