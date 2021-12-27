ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWtYD_0dWtItdM00

Bissinger will return to his home state of Texas for his senior season

Virginia junior offensive lineman Joe Bissinger has transferred to SMU, Bissinger announced in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

"Thank you UVA for everything these past four years," Bissinger said in the post. "I look forward to this next chapter as I am committed to SMU. I am coming home."

Bissinger, a 6'4", 320-pound guard from Houston, Texas, played in 33 games for the Cavaliers over the last three seasons. Bissinger will transfer to SMU, who Virginia was slated to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 29th until the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the UVA football program.

Bissinger is the third UVA football player to commit to another program since the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, joining offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (USC) and linebacker Noah Taylor (UNC) .

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Anae
Person
Noah Taylor
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
Washington Times

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas upbeat as reports of locker room tension surface

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she‘s “thrilled” to be competing on the women’s team, but apparently not all of her teammates share her enthusiasm. Two female Penn swimmers told sports website OutKick in anonymous interviews that team members are frustrated and upset as...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Unc#Smu#Usc Reports#Uva Qb Coach#Syracuse Coaching Staff#Fenway Bowl
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Ohio State does the impossible by tainting Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Plain and simple, there's no other way label it, the choice of several Ohio State players has tainted the greatest tradition in college football. In a disheartening move, even if it is justified, four Buckeyes have opted out of playing in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 1. The decades-long dream for players in two conferences has morphed into a worthless consolation prize.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Utah’s Rose Bowl Uniforms Are Going Viral

Utah revealed some sweet uniforms today for Saturday’s Rose Bowl against Ohio State. The Utes’ helmets are white with a double red “U” logo but there’s a little twist. There’s also a rose that goes through the letters to mark that Utah will be playing for all the roses.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
232
Followers
284
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy