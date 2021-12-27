Minneapolis union announces possible strike for some snowplow drivers and workers

Members of a union that represents some snowplow workers in Minneapolis say they may go on strike early next week if they fail to reach an agreement with the city.

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 announced that its members on Sunday voted down the city’s final contract offer.

After doing so, Local 49 announced it would be filing an intent to strike notice with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

In a statement Monday, union officials stated that there will not be a strike before Jan. 5, 2022, when its members vote again.

More than 110 equipment operators and mechanics are represented by the union who work for the city of Minneapolis.

In its press release, the union shared that its workers provide a service for the city along with other frontline workers.

“Our members operate water treatment plants, build and maintain sewer and water mains, streets, bridges, traffic lights, repair city equipment, and plow the roads,” IUOE Local 49 said in its press release . “Our members, in conjunction with other frontline workers, deliver the services necessary for Minneapolis to function.”

Jason George, the business manager for IUOE Local 49, stressed in a statement the crucial work that his representatives did during the pandemic.

“Our members remained on the job during a global pandemic and civil unrest. This negotiation has been and continues to be about respect for those sacrifices,” George said. “We are evaluating our options to ensure our members get the respect they have earned.”

The IUOE was founded in 1927, and the charter ranges from the Dakotas to Minnesota, representing more than 14,000 workers, mainly in the construction industry.

Snowplow drivers at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport have also had trouble agreeing to new contracts, announcing that they might go on strike as soon as Jan. 22, 2022.