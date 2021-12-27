Pediatrician concerned for children as omicron cases surge

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh pediatrician Dr. Todd Wolynn is concerned we could see a surge in hospitalizations for children because so many of them have yet to be vaccinated.

He’s a pediatrician with Kids Plus Pediatrics.

“For kids 5 and older, and everybody else, you should be vaccinated. If you can be boosted, get boosted. And, we should be masking in crowded situations,” Dr. Wolynn told Channel 11.

As we are seeing the omicron variant spread rapidly across our country, Dr. Wolynn is advising everyone eligible to get the vaccine.

At his practice, he said the rush to get COVID-19 vaccines for kids isn’t what it originally was.

“When we announced the dates, we told them exactly when the phone lines and portal will be open, and it was like we were selling Bruce Springsteen tickets. After that, we have been getting 300 every couple weeks, so we probably have 15% of our patients who are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Wolynn said.

According to a Children’s Hospital spokesperson, there are currently 207 kids in western Pennsylvania who are in the hospital because of COVID-19. Across our region, there are 673.

Those numbers are slightly lower than what they’ve seen in previous weeks.

However, Dr. Wolynn is concerned hospitalizations in children could surge.

“Positive cases are going up, and we are seeing a lot more testing. We are doing it in the midst of a variant that is much more infectious,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been made available for kids 5 and older, but for those who have younger children, a vaccine won’t be available until sometime in 2022.

“If you have a kid under the age of 5, your best chance is for everyone around that child in the household to get vaccinated and boosted,” Dr. Wolynn added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 800 children, 0-18 years old in the U.S. have died of COVID-19.