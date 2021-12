NEW YORK – The strong decision-making that helped get Taulia Tagovailoa to the national stage was on display early and often once he actually got to set foot on it. While that was very much so apparent when he made his bowl game debut in Maryland’s 54-10 destruction over Virginia Tech in the 11th annual New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, it’s the series of choices he made that got him to this spot in the first place that may eventually get him in position to compete in the National Football League one day against his brother, second-year sensation Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

