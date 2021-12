SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Most San Diegans who test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. The County is now following the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which decreased the isolation period from 10 to five days for most people with no symptoms but who test positive for COVID-19. The California Department of Public Health also aligns with this guidance.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO