ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree.

The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqsli_0dWtHJGL00
Crews respond to bears in tree in Virginia. Emergency crews work to help four black bears up a tree in Chesapeake, Va. (Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education)

The bears, described as a mother and her three cubs, were first spotted up the tree Monday morning, and residents were asked to stay in their homes by crews at the scene, WAVY reported.

In a Facebook post, one animal rescue group involved warned that “Black bears can be extremely unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs. This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area.”

Virginia Department of Wildlife plans to prevent people in the area from entering until the bears come down from the tree instead of tranquilizing them, WAVY reported. The bears will likely stay in the tree until nightfall.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa prepares for the cold front this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa says it has crews on standby ready to deal with the possible threat of winter weather heading our way this weekend. Leon Kragel, Tulsa’s Street Maintenance Operations Manager says they have about 50 plow trucks that will hit the streets if Mother Nature sends a wintry mix our way. All of their employees, will be on standby from midnight Friday through Sunday.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Tree#Animal Rescue Group#The Virginian Pilot#Bruin#Dwr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Walmarts are now dispensing COVID medicine

TULSA, Okla. — Starting today, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Oklahoma. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy