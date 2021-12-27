ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Latin American startups that exceeded expectations in 2021

By Zendesk
Having the customer at the center of decisions has become an important growth indicator, especially for startups, where quality of service can be the main differential in a highly competitive market. Thanks to it, users are willing to pay more for a product from one company than another. 81% of Latin American customers said they would spend more for a better online experience, according to the Zendesk CX Trends 2021 study, so 70% of companies increased their budget to invest in customer experience.

Here are some of the startups that understood the importance of Customer Experience and had growth thanks to this:

1. Nequi

Nequi was born in 2016 in Colombia as a proposal built from financial solutions for all Colombians, without any distinction, that allow them to know the country's financial system, interact with it and use its services to improve their quality of life.

The objective of promoting the self-management of its users has yielded great results for Nequi, which is why it implemented tools with which it has been able to achieve a CSAT -or customer satisfaction index- of 85% compared to 81% of the global financial industry . In addition, through its Help Center, the financial platform has managed to anticipate the concerns of its users, to resolve them without the need to go to an agent. Users even share recommendations and ideas about how the app works, which has also contributed to the neobank registering a metric in Self-service, a very positive figure compared to the average.

2. Kushki

Founded in 2017 by Ecuadorian serial entrepreneurs Sebastián Castro and Aron Schwarzkopf, Kushki was born as a robust payment gateway, created to withstand large transactional loads. With the aim of centralizing information and improving the experience of its users, it developed a platform that allows businesses to accept digital payments and that currently achieves 75 thousand transactions per second under the strictest security measures.

The digital acceleration that we have experienced since last year, forced many people and businesses around the world to access a digital economy, for which digital transactions gained full prominence and for which Kushki has provided an adequate support service and customer service, who seek to resolve issues such as transaction rejection, billing issues, among others, achieving a 93% CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Index).

3. B89

B89 was born in Peru at the end of 2019 with the slogan of being an empowering Hispanics around the world by providing financial services in a 100% digital way in several countries, on a single platform and in a single application. To do this, in December 2020, the fintech began a pilot test in the city of Lima with a first group of people registered on its waiting list, who were contributing to the creation of the application by sharing opinions about its operation, by different contact channels. As of today, that waiting list is made up of more than 116 thousand people, having already placed more than 7 thousand credit cards. Its appeal lies not only in the 100% digital proposal towards its clients, but also in the most competitive interest rate within its category.

Since millennials are the target audience for B89, the company had to facilitate communication with them - a fully digitized generation - in a transparent and simple way. For this reason, the company created the Customer Service area and looked for a service platform that met these same characteristics.

4. Shipit

Through Shipit's technological platform, an e-commerce store can easily contact the courier or logistics provider that best suits it and that offers the best price, concentrating on selling and investing the time it used before to coordinate the delivery of your products, in the growth of your business.

Driven by confinement, the considerable increase in e-commerce also represented great challenges, both for retailers and marketplaces, as well as for last-mile logistics companies. For example, in April 2020 alone, 51% of deliveries were made late.

However, it was able to cope with this impressive growth and reduce the resolution time to 3,000 minutes and increase the customer satisfaction rate to 80%.

5. Clear Channel

As of today, the main public or shared-use bicycle system in Mexico City has 6,800 mechanical bicycles, 340 electric bicycles and 480 cycle stations in 55 neighborhoods of the metropolis. Almost 65 thousand people use this system monthly, which represents a significant daily volume of requests for information or clarification of doubts, demanding, at the same time, an efficient user service system.

After a trip of almost 3 years, it finally has omnichannel attention, ensuring that its users could receive the same level of attention by any of the ways in which they are contacted, whether by phone, social networks or on the website. The resolution rate on the first call has increased to 95%.

SME entrepreneurs can and should promote customer experience strategies, since it will be what allows them not only to survive, but to grow and develop to take advantage of the great opportunities it offers to the limit.

A well-structured customer service department ensures efficiency in fulfilling its most important function: exceeding user expectations through memorable experiences.

