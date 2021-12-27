Death of Juvenile in JIAC Custody Ruled a Homicide

A 17-year-old Augusta male was fatally shot Wednesday morning on Champagne Avenue, and a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter, authorities said. Zavion Knight, 17, of Oakland Avenue, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Coroner Mark Bowen said in a press release. Richmond County deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue in reference to a shooting. “Upon arrival, deputies found a victim that had been shot at least one time,” sheriff’s Sgt. William McCarty said. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, suggesting the shooting was an accident. In Georgia, a person commits the offense of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of an unlawful act when he causes the death of another human being without any intention to do so by the commission of an unlawful act other than a felony. A person who commits the offense of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of an unlawful act, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one year nor more than ten years. On Facebook, family of the victim expressed anger at the shooting death. Donte Knight posted this: “Who ever took my brother from me consider yourself gone wether it’s from me or the cops and you better pray to god the cops leave you in jail cuz what imma do to you they gonna have to burn your body when they find it if they do you pos that was my twin now everything is gone from lord how do I live with this I need help I need guidance I need my little mf brother back.” Michael Hawkins posted this: “Zae Knight was a close friend of my family. He was like a son. He was Joshua Hawkins friend. We watched them play football. RIP Zavion. 17 was too early but got made the decision to call you home. Rest Easy.” Note: If you have a better photo of Zavion to share, please text it to 803-487-3224.

