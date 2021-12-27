ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Death of Juvenile in JIAC Custody Ruled a Homicide

classiccountry1070.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an autopsy report release by Sedgwick County Monday afternoon, the cause of death of a 17 year old boy in the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) has been ruled a homicide. The autopsy listed the cause of death of Cedric “CJ” Lofton as “[complications of] cardiopulmonary...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
WREG

Shanynthia Gardner guilty in murders of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a bench ruling Tuesday, Shanynthia Gardner was found guilty on multiple charges relating to the murder of four of her children in 2016, rejecting her insanity defense. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. said that Gardner, now 34, was able appreciate the culpability of her actions when she stabbed to death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
augustacrime.com

Augusta Teen is Fatally Shot on Champagne Avenue; Juvenile is Reportedly in Custody

A 17-year-old Augusta male was fatally shot Wednesday morning on Champagne Avenue, and a 14-year-old girl has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter, authorities said. Zavion Knight, 17, of Oakland Avenue, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Coroner Mark Bowen said in a press release. Richmond County deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue in reference to a shooting. “Upon arrival, deputies found a victim that had been shot at least one time,” sheriff’s Sgt. William McCarty said. A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, suggesting the shooting was an accident. In Georgia, a person commits the offense of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of an unlawful act when he causes the death of another human being without any intention to do so by the commission of an unlawful act other than a felony. A person who commits the offense of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of an unlawful act, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one year nor more than ten years. On Facebook, family of the victim expressed anger at the shooting death. Donte Knight posted this: “Who ever took my brother from me consider yourself gone wether it’s from me or the cops and you better pray to god the cops leave you in jail cuz what imma do to you they gonna have to burn your body when they find it if they do you pos that was my twin now everything is gone from lord how do I live with this I need help I need guidance I need my little mf brother back.” Michael Hawkins posted this: “Zae Knight was a close friend of my family. He was like a son. He was Joshua Hawkins friend. We watched them play football. RIP Zavion. 17 was too early but got made the decision to call you home. Rest Easy.” Note: If you have a better photo of Zavion to share, please text it to 803-487-3224.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
Newberry Observer

Early morning argument leads to death

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster announced an early morning argument between two neighbors has ended in the death of a 36-year-old man. At about 2:00 a.m., deputies were called to 27 Kali Street, in the Bill White’s Mobile Home Community, about an argument with shots fired, per the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The first responding deputy found a male on the ground in the backyard with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. The deputy began CPR and other lifesaving measures, until Newberry County EMS arrived. Other responding deputies were able to locate a suspect and detained him.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Foster Parents#Corrections
US News and World Report

Death of Infant Ruled a Homicide, Kansas City Police Say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita Man Sentenced to 3 & 1/2 Years for Fatal Punch

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for a parking lot punch that killed a man. A Sedgwick County judge on Wednesday also ordered 38-year-old Steven Speakman to spend an additional two years under supervision after his release from prison, and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.
WICHITA, KS
newschannel6now.com

Two in-custody deaths in Wichita County ruled as natural causes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Autopsy results have been released for two in-custody deaths at the Wichita County Jail. Both deaths happened in the month of September. The first, on Sept. 13, was a 57-year-old inmate who had a medical emergency. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Department, the man...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Coroner rules woman's death a homicide, connected to 2019 fire

OMAHA, Neb. – The Douglas County Attorney’s Office is reviewing a 2019 arson case after a woman’s death in Colorado was ruled a homicide and was determined to be related to the fire. In February of 2019, Omaha authorities responded to a fire on Himebaugh Avenue. Amanda...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Man's Death in March Ruled Homicide, Columbus's 200th of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The investigation into a man's death in Columbus from back in March has led to the determination that it was a homicide, marking 200 homicides in Columbus in 2021. CPD says officers responded to a home along Rose View Drive, on the southeast side, on March 10th, on...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy