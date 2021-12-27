ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri officer overwhelmed with support while waiting for a tow

By Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

LONEDELL, Mo. – A Facebook post thanking a Missouri community for their overwhelming support is going viral. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says that over 30 people pulled over to help an officer while he waited for his vehicle to be towed away.

Deputy Burgess’s patrol vehicle overheated because of a mechanical issue. People kept stopping to see if he needed help.

“I’m out in the middle of nowhere and that many people stopped! And it was from people of all ages too. I greatly appreciate all those who stopped to check on me. I was humbled by the outpouring of concern from the public for my safety and well being! Words cannot express how much this meant to me for them to take the time out of their day to check on me,” writes Burgess.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the community for their concern and support.

Deputy Burgess received the Purple Heart Award and the Medal of Valor with Sgt. Weggemann in 2020. A suspect opened fire in a gas station parking lot and the bullets hit the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He later died at the hospital.

The officers eventually recovered from their injuries. Police say that the actions the men took not only saved their lives but potentially the lives of innocent people.

