Top 10 films of 2021 include movie musicals 'West Side Story' and 'In the Heights'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-worthy movie musicals helped fill the void in a year when Broadway was shuttered for nearly nine months and many shows took even longer to return. A robust selection of big-screen musicals lifted spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic with stories featuring diverse characters,...

Related
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘West Side Story’ same old song and dance

With familiar whistles, snaps and toe taps, “West Side Story” tells the ongoing American tale of blue-collar workers who find racist reasons to kill each other rather than embracing class solidarity. Steven Spielberg’s canonical adaptation of the musical brings us back to Manhattan in the mid-1950s, where a construction boom displaces axle-greased residents from neighborhoods that are approximately 80% chain link fences.
THEATER & DANCE
mycentraloregon.com

Watch ‘West Side Story Online Free Here’s How

Here’s options for downloading or watching West Side Story streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is West Side Story available to stream? Is watching West Side Story on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch West Side Story for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I Am Sam’ Turns 20: Director Recalls Studio Battles, ‘Tropic Thunder’ Jab and “Directors’ Jail”

For I Am Sam director Jessie Nelson, whose film this week celebrates the 20th anniversary of its December 2001 release, her project brings back an array of memories, mostly warm and affectionate but some difficult as well. She clearly has a continued fondness for the film, stemming from the love she feels for the disability community, with whom she connected closely before and after production, and her crew and cast, including Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laura Dern and then-newcomer Dakota Fanning. But it’s also clear that the movie Nelson made in 2001 would not be the same one she would...
MOVIES
mbhs.edu

West Side Story: Timeless in its youth

Steven Spielberg returns with an updated version of the original 1961 film. Note: This review contains spoilers. West Side Story, the timeless classic of American culture, returns to the big screen. Directed by the world-renowned Steven Spielberg, this updated rendition keeps the beauty and significance of the original while adding flair for modern audiences.
SILVER SPRING, MD
northbaystageandscreen.com

Review: “West Side Story”

Much has been written about the recently released Steven Spielberg/Tony Kushner version of West Side Story. While the reviews have been rapturous, its box office can be described as lukewarm at best, and the term “flop” has been bandied around by some. Its failure to find an audience...
MOVIES
commercialintegrator.com

Shure Helps Tod A. Maitland Bring ‘West Side Story’ Sound to Life

On the evening of December 15, I had the opportunity to join Shure and many of my media colleagues at IPIC Fulton Market in New York City for a screening of “West Side Story.” Following the screening, a Q&A with Tod A. Maitland, sound mixer for the film, took place. During the movie, the audience watched with rapt attention, transported by the ill-fated love story of Tony and María, and enjoying the flawless audio capture that the company’s technology was essential to achieving. After the applause died down, Shure’s Dan Hoeye initiated a discussion with Maitland that spanned everything from whether the actors sang live, to how he ensured voice volumes matched actors’ proximity to the camera, to what it was like working with Steven Spielberg, director of the film.
MOVIES
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review--"West Side Story"

No one but Steven Spielberg would dare remake, after 60 years, the iconic film West Side Story, which won 10 Oscars including Best Picture. The 1961 film of West Side Story was based on the 1957 Broadway musical. So it’s been 63 years since Tony and Maria became the tragic Romeo and Juliet of the 20th and now 21st century.
MOVIES
classical-music.com

David Newman talks West Side Story

David Newman is one of Hollywood’s most talented composers, having scored dozens of classic films – such as Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Anastasia, Jingle All the Way, The Nutty Professor and Matilda. His family is steeped in Hollywood film music history, with his father – the...
CELEBRITIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Box Office: West Side Story, Nightmare Alley Struggle

For the second week in a row, an Oscar-winning filmmaker has seen their new film–a remake–struggle at the box office. Names like Steven Spielberg or Guillermo del Toro should command your attention. Instead, their films are not making the money. It’s possible that the pandemic is affecting their box office revenue. However, this can’t entirely be the case because Spider-Man: No Way Home just ate up the box office with one of the biggest opening weekends of all-time at just over $253 million. That being said, I do think the pandemic is changing how audiences choose to watch movies. The mid-budget adult drama was struggling before the pandemic. There’s no reason to believe that these films wouldn’t struggle even as we’re trying to come out of the pandemic.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘West Side Story’ remake delivers satisfying punch

Often, the best motion picture musicals are those written directly for the big screen. Think “Singin’ in the Rain” (in which Donald O’Connor dances up the walls) or “Mary Poppins,” in which Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke sing and dance with cartoon characters. Film is an art form all to itself, so why not use it in accordance with the musical structure? Conversely, Broadway musicals – made for stage sets – don’t often translate well to the big screen. They often come off as filmed stage productions.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
CinemaBlend

How Many Oscar Nominations Will West Side Story Get?

Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story feels like the grand finale to a year packed with great movie musicals. It’s the kind of project that was destined for Oscar gold from its conception. Awards are more in sight than ever, as the film managed to surpass high expectations with its dazzling craftsmanship, sparking conversation about if it’s even better than the 1961 film adaptation, which received 11 nominations. Will West Side Story follow in its footsteps?
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

The New West Side Story Brings the Show’s Father Issues to the Fore

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the end of the new film adaptation of West Side Story, we see a dedication in sunflower-tinged lettering: “For Dad.” It’s a message from director Steven Spielberg to his father Arnold, who passed away in August 2020. But there aren’t any dads in the film itself. The warring gangs on the Upper West Side of the late 1950s, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, are furiously figuring out where they belong (and who doesn’t belong) amidst such absences. The complicated legacy of the original stage musical is contoured by the ease with which it is blended into pop culture and the seriousness with which we consider its ideas about gender and identity. This new adaptation, written by Tony Kushner, is suffused with the tension between the dearth of father figures and the long shadow of patriarchal masculinity.
MOVIES

