Top 10 films of 2021 include movie musicals 'West Side Story' and 'In the Heights'

For the second week in a row, an Oscar-winning filmmaker has seen their new film–a remake–struggle at the box office. Names like Steven Spielberg or Guillermo del Toro should command your attention. Instead, their films are not making the money. It’s possible that the pandemic is affecting their box office revenue. However, this can’t entirely be the case because Spider-Man: No Way Home just ate up the box office with one of the biggest opening weekends of all-time at just over $253 million. That being said, I do think the pandemic is changing how audiences choose to watch movies. The mid-budget adult drama was struggling before the pandemic. There’s no reason to believe that these films wouldn’t struggle even as we’re trying to come out of the pandemic.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO