Memphis, TN

Sherwood Forest shooting sends two to hospital

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcP9i_0dWtGo6r00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 1000 block of S. Highland Monday where a man and a woman had been wounded.

Suspects caught on video during Christmas Eve shooting

Police said that the man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the woman was critical.

MPD said they have a man in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Details are still emerging at this time, and WREG will update as they become available.

WREG

