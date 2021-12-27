Sherwood Forest shooting sends two to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 1000 block of S. Highland Monday where a man and a woman had been wounded.

Police said that the man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the woman was critical.



MPD said they have a man in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.



Details are still emerging at this time, and WREG will update as they become available.

