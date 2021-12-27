ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Get Out on the Greenways: Cliff Cave Park

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrek the trails. Fish the fish. Walk the walk. You can do all of the above...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Get out Great Rivers Greenway: Watch a sunset and take a hike

It’s not about the trip as much as what you learn along the way. Anne Milford, our Great Rivers Greenway guru, talked about the dozens of things we can do along the Sunset and Boschert Greenways. Get out this winter and all year round for spectacular sunsets, places that are easy to hike and bike, and you can even grab in a little retail therapy!
LIFESTYLE
kswo.com

Medicine Park gets festive with Christmas Carnival

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa Claus joined 7News to talk about the upcoming Medicine Park Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade. The Medicine Park Annual Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade is this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will have multiple attractions including pony rides and games. Then...
MEDICINE PARK, OK
KHQ Right Now

History in the cliffs at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

ULM, Mont. - On Dec. 18, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting its first guided rock art hike of the season. There will be about six stops on the hike and people are able to get a small glimpse into what life was like for Native Americans hundreds of years ago by looking at pictographs.
TRAVEL
murfreesborotn.gov

Walk the Greenway with St. Clair at Thompson Lane Trailhead

We meet at different trailheads and walk every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (new time). Join us and enjoy the beauty of the Greenway in Murfreesboro! All levels of walkers are welcome! Call the center to register by 10:00 am the day before the walk. No walk on November 24, December 8 or December 15.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
wnav.com

First Day hike at Magothy Greenway

(WNAV) – Hikes on New Year’s Day are becoming more popular. This year, the Magothy River Association is suggesting a First Day Hike at Magothy Greenway Natural Park Area. The association says the self-guided hike at the park off Mountain Road is perfect for social distancing. Check their website Magothyriver.org for a printable scavenger hunt list suitable for all ages.
LIFESTYLE
OutThere Colorado

Looking ahead to priorities for Colorado Springs outdoors in 2022

The year 2021 is ending with Colorado Springs parks officials and advocates licking their wounds. In November, voters downed a measure that would've increased funds for the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks program built with sales tax portions — allocating a cent more for every $10 spent toward public land acquisitions and recreation projects. Simultaneously, the loss meant TOPS' previously voter-approved lifespan lasting through the end of 2025, rather than extended to 2041.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Ice Sculpture Of Sea Turtle On Display Outside New England Aquarium

BOSTON (CBS) – A massive ice sculpture of a leatherback sea turtle will stand in front of the New England Aquarium. Artist Don Chapelle has been doing work for the aquarium for years, turning blocks of ice into a host of sea life. This year, he is making a life-sized, six-foot leatherback sea turtle. The aquarium recently rehabilitated a stranded turtle of similar size and wanted to pay homage. The piece is made out of 40 blocks of ice, each weighing 300 pounds for a total of 12,000 pounds. The mild weather is not ideal for ice sculpting. “We’d like things at freezing temperatures, but it is what it is,” Chapelle said. “We looked at the weather five days ago and it was supposed to be freezing in Boston, but the weather changed.” The sculptures will be on display as part of the New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll.
BOSTON, MA
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenways#Fish
InspireMore

Wildlife Photographer Wades Through Thick Mud To Save Stranded Eagle’s Life.

Wildlife photographers are known for capturing images of some of the most stunning creatures, but Krzysztof Chomicz caught the world’s attention by rescuing one. He was taking some photos in Poland when he noticed a baby eagle in the middle of a large, muddy area. The mud was incredibly thick, leaving the helpless bird barely able to move much less fly away. Rescuing it would not only be difficult but very dangerous, something Krzysztof didn’t mind at all.
ANIMALS
allotsego.com

Greenway and trails appreciation

Thank you for highlighting the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway in your recent edition of “Bound Volumes.” It reminded me to give a public thanks for the work done by so many volunteers over twenty years ago (especially the initial plans by Leon Kalmus and the support of then-Mayor Kim Muller) to create this system of hiking trails.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
UPI News

Underground parking garage caves in at apartment building in Ohio

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An underground parking garage at an apartment building in Lakewood, Ohio, caved in Thursday. Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy said crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. for the collapse of the multi-level underground parking garage at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive, Cleveland 19 News reported.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy