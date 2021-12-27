ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Loan & Jewelry "Chilly Challenge" Payoff!

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October, our Pawn Shop Insider, Warren Anapolsky, issued a...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

TrendHunter.com

Musician-Backed Unisex Jewelry

Early this year, the beloved but enigmatic musician Frank Ocean announced the launch of Homer, an independent luxury label specializing in jewelry and scarves. After going relatively quiet following its initial launch, Ocean has returned to announce the release of Homer's second collection, titled 'When a Dog Comes to Stay,' which will be made available on the brand's newly opened web store.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Glowing Astrological Jewelry

'Moonglow Jewelry' offers beautiful personal jewelry with a twist — each piece glows. The charms are designed to absorb light during the day to emit a greenish-blue tint when in the dark. The 'Astral Wholesome Heart' necklaces feature an astrological constellation encased in a heart. Consumers are able to...
APPAREL
107.3 KFFM

And Just Like That. Yakima’s Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing

I have a soft spot for Bed, Bath & Beyond, not gonna lie. When my husband and I got married, almost a decade ago, that was the main spot we had on our registry. The dinner plates I fawned over....but never pulled the trigger on were from there. The rolling clothes rack I was about to purchase a few months back...maybe if I would have this wouldn't be happening!
YAKIMA, WA
myfox28columbus.com

Hottest Jewelry Trends For the Holidays

Jewelry is at the top of many holiday shopping lists. If you are thinking about giving the gift of diamonds this season, you might be wondering, where to start, what are the hottest trends, how do I stay in the know and get the best value and style?. Anna De...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Loan Jewelry#Pawn Shop Insider
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Handcrafted Jewelry With Gem Studios

Matt James founded Gem Studio in City Creek Center 4 years ago. He started it in a shed in his friend's backyard and it's grown to find a place in the community. Those visiting, make their own jewelry under the guidance of an instructor. Customers not only get a handcrafted piece of art, they also get a memory.
APPAREL
TravelNoire

A Look Inside: This Black Woman Just Finished Building Her Dream Home In Bali

Chidi Ashley has built her dream home in Bali. Earlier this year, we spoke to the then-24-year-old who told us in an interview that she was trading in her 9 to 5 corporate job for a lifetime of adventure. Chasing her dream is what eventually inspired her to build her travel company: Chidi Ashley Travels to encourage people to travel with a community of other like-minded individuals.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Inspirational Meaningful Jewelry

Brayan Anthonys' BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN collection reminds its wearer to live and be human. Each piece is Bryan Anthonys jewelry has a purpose, a story, or a mantra behind it and its creation. The brand hopes to inspire, encourage, and make meaning in one’s life and the lives of other people.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dirt

After Five-Plus Years, Jim Belushi Gets $30 Million for L.A. Estate

Click here to read the full article. Though described in promo materials as “One of the most breathtaking estates on the west side,” which makes it sound pretty darn desirable, it nonetheless took about 5.5 years, numerous price chops, and several high-powered Platinum Triangle real estate agents for actor/singer-turned-pot-farmer Jim Belushi to unload his baronial estate in a plummy pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood Park neighborhood. Initially made available in 2016 as a whisper listing, with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $42 million, and officially put on the market in September 2017 at $38.5 million, by the spring of 2019 the price...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Radar Online.com

Bethenny Frankel Selling Her Lavish Manhattan Penthouse For $7 Million After Child Support Victory In Court

Bethenny Frankel decided to list her lavish Manhattan penthouse for nearly $7 million, just as her pockets became a tad more full. As Radar previously reported, the 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York star-turned-Skinnygirl mogul had a victorious day in virtual court on Dec. 8, where Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz acknowledged her as 11-year-old Bryn Hoppy's "primary parent" and ruled that she was no longer required to pay ex-husband Jason Hoppy any child support.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
MICHIGAN STATE

