ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Anthony Averett: Fractures rib

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Averett suffered a fractured rib Sunday in a loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

After missing 2 games with ankle injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers ...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Bengals#American Football#Nfl Network
The Spun

Ravens’ Defense Took A Significant Hit On Tuesday

The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team placed two key members of their defense on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024

The Ravens on Thursday signed third-year offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, a versatile blocker who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The three-year contract is worth $15.4 million, according to the NFL Network. Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this ...
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens CB Anthony Averett, OLB Odafe Oweh among 11 missing at practice; OT Ja’Wuan James won’t return this season

The Ravens had eight players sidelined by injuries at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore had 13 players total on the injury report, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited in his return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
CBS Sports

Prisco's Week 17 picks, plus remembering NFL legend John Madden, QB Power Rankings and new COVID protocols

Hello, boys and girls! Week 17 is upon us, which means we are ever so close to the playoffs. If your team is on the way in, congratulations. If not, I sincerely hope this newsletter can brighten your day anyway. John Breech isn't here, unfortunately, as he takes a day to custom-make Bengals postseason apparel. But I, Cody Benjamin, am happy to guide you through all the latest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Promising Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and the team has struggled in his absence. But Wednesday’s news was a lot more promising. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson is returning to practice, albeit in a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy