Ravens' Anthony Averett: Fractures rib

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers ...
The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team placed two key members of their defense on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens on Thursday signed third-year offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, a versatile blocker who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a contract extension through the 2024 season. The three-year contract is worth $15.4 million, according to the NFL Network. Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this ...
The Ravens had eight players sidelined by injuries at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore had 13 players total on the injury report, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited in his return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, and the team has struggled in his absence. But Wednesday’s news was a lot more promising. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Jackson is returning to practice, albeit in a...
The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
