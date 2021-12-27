Ravens' Anthony Averett: Fractures rib

Hello, boys and girls! Week 17 is upon us, which means we are ever so close to the playoffs. If your team is on the way in, congratulations. If not, I sincerely hope this newsletter can brighten your day anyway. John Breech isn't here, unfortunately, as he takes a day to custom-make Bengals postseason apparel. But I, Cody Benjamin, am happy to guide you through all the latest.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO