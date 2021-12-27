East Texas man arrested after accidental fentanyl overdose of 18-year-old girl

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested for delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury, according to Texarkana Texas Police Department.

On Dec. 19, police say a Texarkana woman came home and discovered her 18-year-old daughter in her bed, she wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat. The mother called 911 for help and performed CPR on her daughter. The girl started breathing again and was taken to the hospital by LifeNet EMS.

According to authorities, evidence indicated that the girl had accidentally overdosed on pills found at the scene. Investigator Colton Johnson eventually determined that the girl allegedly got the pills from Conner Morgan, 21. Texarkana Texas Police said that the 18-year-old apparently thought that the pills were prescription painkillers, but they turned out to be fentanyl which is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

The doctors that treated her said that she was very lucky and the drug could have easily killed her. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Morgan is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $75,000 bond. Police say that his bond on a previous arrest for a robbery charge in 2020 has now been revoked.

