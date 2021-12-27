ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Lynch
 3 days ago

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

