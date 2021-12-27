ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Video shows woman smack unmasked passenger on Delta flight

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V73Ee_0dWtFv0V00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A woman was detained after she was seen hitting a man last week on a Delta Airlines flight.

Video emerged over the weekend showing two passengers shouting at each other while on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Thursday. ( We have elected not to embed the video due to graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised. )

The woman, who had her own mask pulled down, is seen standing in the aisle, yelling at the man to “mask up.” The man told the woman he was eating and didn’t need to wear a mask. Things got even more heated after he called her a “Karen” and a profane word. Others on the plane tried to restrain the woman, but she hit the man in the face at least once.

“This disturbance lead to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

‘Mind-blowing to watch’: TSA agent jumps over baggage check to save infant’s life

The agency said it was called to an incident at the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and detained the woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall, at the gate. The FBI was notified, then Cornwall was taken to a local police station, where officers took custody of her.

It was unclear if she was facing any charges as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in Merced on Thursday. According to the Merced Police Department, a call about gunshots heard was received shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of W Street. Officers arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds outside […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smack#Delta Air Lines#Fbi#Tsa#Wfla#Delta Airlines
YourCentralValley.com

Police warn of dangers of New Year celebratory gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Each year in Fresno, thousands of rounds are fired off to ring in the New Year, but officials are warning against the celebratory gunfire, saying it is dangerous and comes with many consequences. “It went through my roof my ceiling, and then landed on my carpet about eight feet from me,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog death investigation underway in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a dog’s death in Tulare County is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted around 2:00 p.m. to a report of a dog that was killed outside of Ducor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on 800-808-0488. Tips can […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Bait trailer leads agents to cash and meth stash

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Merced County operation using a so-called bait trailer led investigators with Merced County’s District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash, according to the DA’s office. Investigators say the bait trailer was left on private farm property in July and was equipped with several […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after man killed in Christmas Eve assault in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following the death of a 21-year-old who was assaulted on Christmas Eve – and succumbed to his injuries and passed away Thursday morning, police say. According to the Visalia Police Department, Joshua Ryan Portillo was identified following numerous tips received. Detectives were able to identify Portillo […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy