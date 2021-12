Sitting at her kitchen counter in the fall of 2004, then-East parent Lauren Kline opened the packet she received in the mail from the SME PTSA asking for volunteers for their committees. Kline’s first daughter, Taylor, was a freshman at East that year, and she wanted to get involved. She hoped to be a part of her daughter’s school by helping out the students and community. After reviewing the committee options, she chose landscaping.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO