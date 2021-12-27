City of Fort Myers limiting lawn watering to once per week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers is implementing a limited watering schedule for residents to conserve water.

The city said Fort Myers experienced unprecedented population growth over the last year, so as a precautionary water conservation measure, lawn watering is being limited to only once per week.

This applies to residents and businesses within the city’s geographic boundaries and who pay for water from the city’s Utilities Department.

The watering restriction is applicable to irrigation systems using potable water.

Limitations are as follows:

Property addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesdays;

Property addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Sundays;

All landscape irrigation is prohibited between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to reduce evaporation;

Irrigation is also restricted for recreational, golf courses, agriculture, and nursery use.

The city said it will be lenient with watering schedules until Jan. 7, 2022 as a courtesy. Following that date, residents and businesses in violation will be fined.

City officials will monitor water conditions and announce any decisions to lift the restrictions.

For more about the irrigation restrictions, please contact the City of Fort Myers Utility Billing Customer Service at 239-321-8100.