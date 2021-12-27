ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

City of Fort Myers limiting lawn watering to once per week

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mq90i_0dWtFdMf00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers is implementing a limited watering schedule for residents to conserve water.

The city said Fort Myers experienced unprecedented population growth over the last year, so as a precautionary water conservation measure, lawn watering is being limited to only once per week.

This applies to residents and businesses within the city’s geographic boundaries and who pay for water from the city’s Utilities Department.

The watering restriction is applicable to irrigation systems using potable water.

Limitations are as follows:

  • Property addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesdays;
  • Property addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Sundays;
  • All landscape irrigation is prohibited between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to reduce evaporation;
  • Irrigation is also restricted for recreational, golf courses, agriculture, and nursery use.

The city said it will be lenient with watering schedules until Jan. 7, 2022 as a courtesy. Following that date, residents and businesses in violation will be fined.

City officials will monitor water conditions and announce any decisions to lift the restrictions.

For more about the irrigation restrictions, please contact the City of Fort Myers Utility Billing Customer Service at 239-321-8100.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Irrigation Systems#Potable Water#Utilities Department
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy