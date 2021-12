Portland could see a quick shot of snowfall early Thursday before snow levels rise, and the precipitation turns to rain by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says it will be difficult to say just how much snow will fall and exactly where, but early checks of traffic cams showed snow falling in the Banks and Forest Grove areas as well as near Scappoose as of 5:30 a.m. Snow is likely through the valleys until about 8 a.m. A winter weather advisory for accumulating snow up to 3 inches is in effect through noon.

18 HOURS AGO