Florida State

5 reasons why Florida football's 2021 campaign was historically bad

By Adam Dubbin
By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTUZN_0dWtFBqR00

The Dan Mullen era came to a screeching halt in 2021 after Florida football put up one of its more frustrating efforts in recent memory, earning its first losing record since 2017 resulting in a complete overhaul of the coaching staff. While the program has faced some tough times over the past decade, this season was particularly frustrating given some of the expectations coming out of the summer.

Perhaps reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in three straight seasons under Mullen gave folks a false impression of what was in store this fall. While there were certainly naysayers out there who saw this year’s campaign as a rebuilding one, off years are not taken kindly to in the Gator Nation, so the warning fell on deaf ears. However, the results on the field do not lie — this was a team with significant flaws that led all the way to the top of its leadership.

On its way to the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings, Florida made some unpleasant history. Here is a look at five historically bad aspects of the Gators’ embarrassing gridiron campaign in 2021.

1

Fewest wins in SEC play since 1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqOI8_0dWtFBqR00
Allen Dean Steele/Getty Images

The Gators managed to win only two games in SEC play this year — against

and Vanderbilt, the latter of whom failed to notch a single victory in conference play — for the first time since 1986.

That was head coach Galen Hall’s second full year on the sidelines, coming on the heels of a 9-1-1 record the season prior and a perfect 8-0 mark after taking over for Charlie Pell in 1984. Florida went 6-5 overall and 2-4 among its league peers, which makes its 2-6 mark in 2021 its worst winning percentage since a winless 1979 season.

That team was led by junior quarterback Kerwin Bell, and also included future NFL players Ricky Nattiel, Tony Lomack, Louis Oliver and Jarvis Williams, among others. Hall would end up lasting three and a half more seasons before being dismissed for interim coach Gary Darnell, which paved the way for the beginning of the Spurrier era.

2

First road loss at Kentucky since 1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvjs1_0dWtFBqR00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of 1986, until three years ago in Gainesville, this was the last season that the Wildcats had beaten the Gators leading to both the longest annual win streak of any team over another in SEC and NCAA history. This year, Florida’s loss marked its first defeat in Lexington since this infamous season.

The game was played on Nov. 15 and was the final matchup on the conference schedule, with Florida State following the next week. Wildcats won that affair, 10-3, dropping the Gators to 5-5 on the year and planting a seed that would bear some interesting history over the next few decades.

3

First loss to an in-state team not Miami or FSU since 1938

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8yIt_0dWtFBqR00
AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

For as long as most can remember, the only real threats to the Gators’ perch atop the state’s college teams were Miami and Florida State. In fact, it had not been since 1938 when the Stetson Hatters came to Gainesville and walked away with a 16-14 victory — only its second win of the series and the first since 1909, which was a 29-0 victory in DeLand — that Florida last lost to a school other than those two.

The streak came to an end this season in the Gasparilla Bowl courtesy of a 29-17 defeat at the hands of Central Florida in what was ultimately a de facto state championship game. The Knights had lost their two previous meetings with the Gators — a 58-27 loss in 1999 and a 42-0 thumping in 2006, both in Gainesville — and were one-touchdown underdogs coming into the 2021 matchup. Those odds were kind of… odd given that UCF carried an 8-4 record into the game while UF barely earned a bowl bid by sneaking a win from FSU in the final regular-season game.

Did Central Florida’s win signal the arrival of a new state heavyweight, or will the Knights fade back into obscurity like the Hatters did? We will find out in 2024 when the two-and-one series kicks off.

4

Gave up most points ever in the first half against Samford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sbjL_0dWtFBqR00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

On the topic of small schools (Stetson) toppling giants, the Gators got themselves a good scare in the Swamp this season when Samford — a Football Championship Subdivision school — throttled them in the first half and nearly beat Florida had it not been a record day for quarterback Emory Jones.

A week after having fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, as well as offensive line coach John Hevesy, the Orange and Blue looked much more like black and blue against the Bulldogs’ offensive onslaught, allowing a school-record 42 points in the first 30 minutes of play and heading into the halftime locker room down by a touchdown.

The Gators eventually pulled away in the second half for a 70-52 finish thanks to the aforementioned efforts by its gunslinger. But there was a long stretch of the game where the possibility of a loss was very real, while the opening half performance itself represented the nadir of the 2021 campaign.

Mullen offered this response after the game: “Calling a win disappointing is disrespectful to the game and our players.” There are a lot of Gators fans who strongly disagree with him.

5

LSU running back breaks Herschel Walker's record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJPgw_0dWtFBqR00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As embarrassing as Samford’s trampling of Florida was, LSU’s ground game against the Gators gives it a run for its money — particularly the efforts of running back Ty Davis-Price. The junior amassed an incredible 287 yards on 39 carries in Death Valley that day, breaking a single-game rushing record for the Tigers, formerly held by Leonard Fournette, as well as Herschel Walker’s record 238 yards rushing in a game against Florida, which dated back to 1980.

Davis-Price had only managed 288 yards in six games prior, effectively doubling his production in a single game. The Tigers ended with 321 total yards on the ground en route to a wild 49-42 victory which accelerated Florida’s 2021 death spiral that began with the Kentucky loss.

