Consumer spending is forecasted to grow by 8.1% in 2021 after a 3.8% contraction last year. But, more purchases mean more returns, which can be a logistical challenge for companies dealing with this unprecedented current of goods. With $428 billion in merchandise returned to retailers last year and 25% of returned merchandise non-resellable, businesses are looking for a solution to lower the costs involved. In coming years, as global e-commerce grows, “the amount of returns is going to be over a trillion dollars a year,” Tobin Moore, CEO and co-founder of reverse logistics technology company Optoro, said. The complication of returns is only growing in the oncoming years and companies are in need of a way to resolve this issue.

