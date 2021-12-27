Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires
KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has shared satellite images of the massive burn scars from the Dec. 15th fires.
The large burn scar is the most obvious and stretches over four counties. The small scar is west of Natoma and stretches from near Damar to Plainville, according to the NWS .
“Parts of Kansas have the potential for higher-end critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS tweeted on Christmas Day.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
