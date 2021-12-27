ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyEOK_0dWtF16Q00

KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has shared satellite images of the massive burn scars from the Dec. 15th fires.

The large burn scar is the most obvious and stretches over four counties. The small scar is west of Natoma and stretches from near Damar to Plainville, according to the NWS .

“Parts of Kansas have the potential for higher-end critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS tweeted on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KDOT prepares for potential New Year’s Eve winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dropping temperatures could mean slippery roads Wednesday for Northeast Kansas which is why the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is starting to pretreat bridges in anticipation of frost. According to KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Kate Craft crews have already started pretreating bridges but they are in a holding pattern for the New […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Damar, KS
City
Plainville, KS
City
Natoma, KS
KSNT News

Kansas cattle truck overturns when it swerves to miss large dog

FINNEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A loose dog on the highway is being blamed for a cattle truck overturning in Finney County on Tuesday. A 25-year-old Plains driver told the Kansas Highway Patrol he swerved to miss a large dog in the road when his 2014 Freightliner, hauling cattle, became unstable and overturned onto the driver’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Rare bird from Asia found in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Mandarin duck was spotted at Washburn park amongst other mallards. This is extremely rare, as these birds are not native to the United States, but are native to places in Asia. According to Sea World, the species’ population is currently sitting at 65,000 and it is continuing to decrease. Their beautiful colors […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satellite Images#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Kansas Highway Patrol records 4 deaths over Christmas weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report showing the total number of arrests, citations and deaths recorded through the holiday weekend. The report released by the KHP lists activities that took place between 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. A total of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Great Overland Station closes until January for dinosaur exhibit setup

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Great Overland Station is closing its doors in preparation for a dinosaur exhibit that is set to open next year. “Topeka Dino Days” will bring 4 different dinosaur exhibits to the station, including the “SUE: The T.rex Experience”. Due to the scale of these exhibits, the Great Overland Station will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas car museum revving up business for small town

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A new museum in western Kansas is bringing in loads of visitors and drumming up business for the small town of Hill City. “We have had over 1,100 people come through this museum since we opened up in April of 2021 andthat’s 1,100 people, some of them are townspeople, but […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

U.S. 75 reduced to one lane for inspection in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists today, Tuesday, Dec. 28 that U.S. 75 in Topeka will be reduced to one lane for a bridge inspection on the Westgate Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The left lane of southbound U.S. 75 will be closed from U.S. 24 to I-70 […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSNT News

Man killed by vehicle in Topeka Tuesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 21st and Fillmore is open again after an unidentified man was hit by several cars Tuesday morning. The street reopened around 1:30 p.m. according to a store owner near the site who spoke with a KSNT reporter. According to the TPD, authorities received a call just after 7:00 a.m. that a pedestrian […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hill’s Bark Park set to open soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hills Bark Park in Gage Park has been closed for construction since Nov. 11th. The new construction will replace and enhance the main entrance to the park, add new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with new LED lights, new irrigation will be added to help maintain […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers, Shawnee County has hundreds of confirmed cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy