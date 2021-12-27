Montgomery County Public Libraries Offers Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs in January
Montgomery County Public Libraries is offering online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting renters, job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout January. All workshops are free and offered virtually. An internet connection and a device (such as a smartphone, tablet or computer) are required for participation. Throughout January – Every...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
Comments / 0