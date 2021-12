Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome an additional physician and medical provider to their team. Aned Orbezo, MD is a board-certified Family Medicine specialist atWatson Clinic Urgent Care Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland.Dr. Orbezo received her medical degree from St. Matthew’s School of Medicine in West Bay, Cayman Islands. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Selma, AL. Over the course of her career, she has amassed 17 years of experience in family medicine care and emergency room settings. She is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO