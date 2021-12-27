ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Crews work to rescue family of bears in Virginia tree

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A wild sight in Chesapeake, Virginia, brought out rescue crews after a family of bears made themselves at home in the branches of a tree.

The four black bears are up a tree, fittingly, on Bruin Drive, and police and animal control officers closed down the street as they tried to remove the bears, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEC7E_0dWtEIzJ00
Crews respond to bears in tree in Virginia. Emergency crews work to help four black bears up a tree in Chesapeake, Va. (Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education)

The bears, described as a mother and her three cubs, were first spotted up the tree Monday morning, and residents were asked to stay in their homes by crews at the scene, WAVY reported.

In a Facebook post, one animal rescue group involved warned that “Black bears can be extremely unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs. This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area.”

Virginia Department of Wildlife plans to prevent people in the area from entering until the bears come down from the tree instead of tranquilizing them, WAVY reported. The bears will likely stay in the tree until nightfall.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

DENVER — (AP) — Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lynnwood residents shoveling out their own roads

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After extreme winter weather has hammered the Puget Sound for nearly a week, one community has taken matters into its own hands to clear their roads of snow and ice. “If we don’t do it, then no one gets out of their neighborhoods,” said resident Chris...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers pull man out of burning RV in Seattle

Seattle police officers pulled a man out of a burning RV Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The RV was parked in the Georgetown neighborhood at South Angelo Street and 13th Avenue South when the flames broke out around 3:45 a.m. Seattle fire crews put out the flames...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Passengers stranded at SEA are finally getting out

The good news is the logjam of delayed or canceled flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport eased a bit Thursday, but the snow currently falling is not going to do anything to help that process. There are still people stuck at the airport just trying to get to their final destination.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy