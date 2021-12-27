ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye bad thoughts! Joya-no-Kane, the New Year's celebration in Japan that helps you renew yourself

By Entrepreneur en Español
It's over! Well almost. We are very close to ringing in the New Year and most of us are waiting for 2022 to bring us new opportunities and perspectives, after almost two years of pandemic.

In the world there are different ways to celebrate the beginning of a new return to the Sun. For example, in Italy it is customary to eat lentils, while in Mexico lambs are given away so that your loved ones do not "lack wool". Today we want to talk to you about how Japan celebrates it, as one of its most popular traditions is the so-called Jewel-no-Kane 除 夜 の 鐘 , a Buddhist ritual that takes place at the time of the transition from the Old Year to the New Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhmjI_0dWtEFL800

Image: Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

It is known as the 108 chimes ceremony that takes place throughout Japan. This tradition is based on the 108 earthly desires, - such as jealousy, mockery, anger, caprice, censorship, among others -, with which the human being is born and that he must lose throughout his life in order to reach a state of freedom and deep peace ( Nirvana ).

To ring in the New Year, the temples in Japan ring 108 chimes so that everyone who hears them can eliminate those earthly desires from their hearts and thus start the new cycle clean.

The bells inside the Buddhist temples of Japan, called Bon-Shō, are different from those we know in the West because they do not have a clapper and they generate sound when they are struck by large poles. The most famous is located in Chion-in in Kyoto, it is 3.3 meters high and weighs 70 tons.

Temples like Takahata Fudoson, Ikegami Honmonji, and Araiyakushi Baishoin let people ring one of 108 chimes, as long as they get there early to line up.

This year you will be able to see the ceremony live from its transmission on YouTube:

Just remember that Tokyo is at least 14 hours ahead of most of Latin America.

Joya-no-Kane is typically accompanied by culinary gems such as Osechi Ryori お せ ち 料理, a kind of box with dishes that represent wealth, good omens, health and longevity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKU6Y_0dWtEFL800

Image: Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

We share this celebration with you so you can also start 2022 lighter and at the same time, know and appreciate the beauties of another culture.

With information from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

