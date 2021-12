The semiconductor chip shortage severely impacted new vehicle production for the better part of 2021, forcing automakers like Ford to slash output, leaving dealer lots with precious little inventory. With few new cars to choose from, buyers have turned to the used vehicle market, which has sent prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. It’s unclear when, exactly, the chip supply might improve and prices might taper off, but a new study from the accounting firm KPMG suggests that we are, in fact, in a used vehicle bubble.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO