ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Insecure’ Changed the Way We Experience TV Forever: Fan Reactions to the Series Finale Inside

By Sammy Approved
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yAeS_0dWtE6Tq00

Fans said goodbye to Insecure last night (Dec. 26). The final episode of the series debuted on HBO , wrapping up the end of an era for television. The entire cast and crew joined longtime fans on social media to share their reactions of the finale episode and fondest memories of the characters throughout the years.

Though everyone’s devastated that the show is over, fans rejoiced in its final moments. Insecure followed best friends Issa and Molly as they deal with their insecurities and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences and truths. The popular HBO series, created by co-star Issa Rae and writer and comedian Larry Wilmore, ran for five seasons. The dramedy series looks into the friendship of two Black women in a unique, authentic way. It features the music of both indie and established artists of color, and touches on a variety of social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary Black experience. In other words, Insecure is in a league of its own, sparking a revolution in Black television.

In last night’s series finale, everyone demonstrated tremendous growth as the episode followed each character’s birthday. It was a full circle moment from the series first episode, which debuted October 9, 2016, where Lawerence forgets Issa’s birthday to present-day where viewers see Lawerence finally celebrating Issa with his now toddler son. The transformations were endless as we see Tiffany settling into her Denver lifestyle whether she loves it or hates it, Kelli announcing her pregnancy and leveling up as the head of a new estate division at Molly’s firm, Nathan choosing himself and ending things amicably with Issa and Molly losing her mom and gaining lifetime love with Taurean. Issa finally seems to find a successful balance in her life with love, career and friendship. Fans see Issa settling into her new office for her business The Blocc, reestablishing love with Lawerence and supporting her best friend.

The truest tear-jerking moment is when Issa looks in the mirror and mirror girl is no longer there. Issa Dee expresses that it was her insecurities never stemmed from anyone else but it was her inner voice the entire time. That is true growth. They all, “woke up and chose confidence.”

Here are a few of our favorite reactions from the series finale episode of Insecure . Thank you to the creators, cast and crew for an amazing five seasons, which has changed the way we experience television forever.

1. Farewell, Insecure

Source:IssaRae

2. It Took Them Nearly A Month To Shoot

Source:The_A_Prentice

3. The Music Choices Are Always On Point

Source:halleberry

4. Give It Up For The Real MVP

Source:helloBOSCO

5. Love Wins

Source:JayREllis

6. The True Love Story

Source:The_A_Prentice

7. So Many Gems

Source:ObsessedNellie

8. Go Kelli

Source:DaricCott

9. Fans Felt Every Emotion

Source:YvonneOrji

10. THANK YOU

Source:insecurehbo

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Larry Wilmore
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Kingdom Business’: Yolanda Adams & Serayah To Lead Cast Of BET+ Gospel Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Adams and Serayah have been tapped to star in Kingdom Business, a  music-driven drama executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, the eight-episode Kingdom Business explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. The series will be led by Adams as the reigning “Queen of Gospel” Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, a talented up-and-coming gospel star...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Friendship#Insecurities#Hbo#Insecure#Blocc
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Finale: How Last-Minute Changes Brought ‘Poetic Justice’ to Core Characters

Spoiler Alert: This story includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Find Variety’s review of the episode here. With one final time-traveling episode, Issa Rae’s journey with “Insecure,” the hit HBO comedy that vaulted Rae onto Hollywood’s A-list, has come to a close after five seasons.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Will Insecure’s Series Finale Be Longer Than 30 Minutes?

Boy, do we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but to the fans who are keeping their fingers crossed for hour-long episodes of Insecure, sorry to burst your bubble, but you can give up on that dream. The hit HBO series is bidding us farewell with its fifth and final season, but don’t panic! Since this is the season of giving, the beloved show is leaving fans with a generous parting gift for its series finale: a 41-minute episode to wrap up the season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 20-26): ‘Insecure,’ ‘All Madden’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 13-19.
TV SERIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TV best bets with ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ Nicole Kidman, ‘Insecure’ series finale

Jim Gaffigan’s Netflix special and the end of ‘Dickinson’ also this week. WarnerMedia chose to release all its big-budget movies simultaneously in movie theaters and on HBO Max this entire year. One of their biggest films, “The Matrix Resurrections,” the sequel starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will arrive Wednesday.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dickinson season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale on Apple TV+

Next week on Apple TV+, it is here: Dickinson season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the huge series finale. For the entirety of this season, we’ve known that the Hailee Steinfeld series is building to this point. It’s never pretended as though we’d get another season, and the show instead has only worked to complete this particular chapter of Emily Dickinson’s life.
TV SERIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
294
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy