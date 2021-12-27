Firebirds take court in holiday tourney

TAYLORVILLE — The second and third round of the Holiday tournament commenced on December 28th. Taylorville lost both of their matches on Tuesday. First a close six point loss againstDecaturEisenhower, 46-40. Later that same night the Tornadoes duked it out against Galesburg. The Silver Streaks defeated Tayllorville in another single digit loss, 53-45. Taking on the Eisenhower Panthers for game two of the 2021 Holiday Tournament, the Tornadoes needed a victory to stay in with the top teams. Senior guards Luke Markwell and Dylan Brown both combined for nine points in the tightly knit contest against the Panthers. Will Bitschenauer hit two three’s giving him six points. Freshman guard Drake Howard got in on the action and notched a steal and a rebound while the two senior leaders Kamren Heimsness and Bryce Friedrich had a combined 25 points.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO