Students at Spanish Lake Elementary School participated in Operation Christmas Child, a program with Samaritan’s Purse, which delivers shoe boxes filled with gifts to children around the world, the school said. It’s the third year that kids at Spanish Lake Elementary, at 7940 NW 194TH St. in Miami, have taken time during the holiday season to think of others. The program at the school is overseen by Gianinna Lombardi. Shown above, top row from left are: Andrew Lamarche; Gabriel Mendoza; Christopher Arolaez; Isabella Hernandez; Amy Bacallao; Alessandra Eckermann and Camilla Lianes. Seated in front, from left are: Angelina Diaz; Juan Zerpa; Sarah Gainza; Jesus Fontalvo; Brittny Guzman and Kaleb Guzman. They are students in Lisvette Reyes’ third grade class. Photo courtesy of the school.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO