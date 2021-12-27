ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Jon Huertas on Rebecca, Miguel story

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

In just over a week's time the This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be here! Are you ready for a heartfelt, emotional final chapter to this story? We know that we're still wrapping our head around the idea that it's going away, but also eager to get some...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Is Kensi in danger?

As you get yourself set up now for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 on January 9, prepare for a huge story all about Kensi. What’s going on here? As it turns out, she finds herself both kidnapped and attacked! This is going to be a difficult mission for everyone since she’s separated from the rest of the team (including Deeks, presumably), and they’ll all have to work hard in order to find her. That’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

Chris Sullivan Dishes on Toby & Kate's 'Rough' Breakup on 'This Is Us'

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Chris Sullivan at the final-season premiere of “This Is Us” in L.A. Tuesday night. On the Season 5 finale, it was revealed that Chris’ character Toby was calling it quits with Kate, played by Chrissy Metz. Chris teased, “Regardless of how it ends for Toby and Kate, it’s going to be handled with compassion.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale theory: Could Harrison die?

It won’t be too long until the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrives on Showtime, so why not dive into some theories now? There’s a lot of interesting things to get into here!. We know that by and large, one of the general assumptions people are making...
TV SERIES
Jon Huertas
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 spoilers: More on Conrad's romantic future

It has been made rather clear already that Conrad Hawkins’ romantic future is going to be a big part of The Resident season 5, not that this should come as much of a surprise to anyone out there. Take, for example, what we’ve seen already with Matt Czuchry’s character...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 finale spoilers: Aftermath of Frankie's arrest

As you prepare for next week’s Hightown season 2 finale, it’s going to be clear early on that not everything is tied up. The good news entering the episode is quite simple: Frankie Cuevas has been arrested. However, the bad news is that there’s no guarantee the charges will stick. For starters, one of the things the police are banking on is the body of his cousin Jorge, who Frankie didn’t actually kill. Also, he was smart to try to ensure that the bodies couldn’t be immediately traceable back to him. It’s one thing to know that he is responsible for these deaths, but there is certainly more going on here! You have to find a way to ensure that the charges stick and he will be found guilty in court. Charmaine could be an asset for you, but that’s assuming that you can get her to talk.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Orville season 3 spoilers: New photo, look to the future

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting for a really long time to see The Orville season 3 coming on the air. It’s been over a couple of years already! By the time the show actually premieres, more than three years will have passed since season 2 aired.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: When Truths Break the Bond

The season finale of Yellowstone Season 4 will see important and heavy decisions being made. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 will air this weekend, and it's a conclusion that could change the course of the show. We're anticipating something huge, bold, and ominously dark. When you look at the landscape, it's difficult not to think so.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater makes a key decision

Season 9 episode 11 is the second one airing in 2022, and all signs already suggest it will be big for Kevin Atwater. So far this season, what we’ve seen is LaRoyce Hawkins’ character try to have a relationship with Celeste. However, the two met under less-than-ideal circumstances; not only that, but she doesn’t know he’s a cop. This is a delicate situation for him since real feelings could easily get in the way of the job. We’ve wanted him to have some stability in his personal life for a really long time but even when he comes close to getting it, something always seems to get in the way. Hence, precisely where things are right now.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 spoilers: What's next for Tim, Ashley?

Is there some big stuff coming down the road with Tim Bradford and Ashley on The Rookie season 4? It certainly seems like it, and these could better give us an understanding of both where he is right now and where he could be coming up in the future. One...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Three characters in need of a big spotlight

As we wait for more NCIS season 19 episodes to arrive, why not have a discussion about characters? Or, to be specific, why not talk about ones in need of a spotlight?. While it’s not entirely clear how many episodes CBS is going to produce this season (omicron adds even more uncertainty to that), we are at least moving forward under the assumption that there are plenty more to come. With that in mind, there should be time for some character spotlights and, for now, there are three people we’d love to see there be a focus on coming up.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: New 'The Challenger' details

In just two weeks from today, the This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be on NBC! We’ve waited a long time for it and hopefully, the show wastes little time giving us more of a sense as to how all of these mysteries are going to tie together. Take, for example, what happens with Kate and Toby, how Kate falls in love with Phillip, and then also where Kate and Miguel are in the flash-forwards years down the road. Is one or both of them dead?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 10 spoilers

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer this — while also looking more at what the future holds. The first order of business is, of course, getting the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. There’s also not one next week. The reasoning behind this is pretty easy to identify, as it has 100% to do with it being the holiday season. ABC doesn’t want to air episodes at a time when, ultimately, fewer viewers are around.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 4 spoilers: Who is the mysterious Ben?

We know that at the moment, there are some changes coming to the world of Legacies season 4. Take, for example, the fact that Kaylee Bryant is leaving the show. If you haven’t heard about that bit of news as of yet, you can check it out over at the link here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 spoilers: What is Jamie working on?

Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode poised to air on CBS in the new year, and it could be an interesting one for Jamie Reagan. So what’s going on here? Per the CBS synopsis, Will Estes’ character “introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.” What is this? We should admit that we’re not someone altogether knowledgeable about saluting rules. Why would this matter at all? It could be tied to some sort of strange sense of honor or respect. There may be some sort of code that he is trying to follow or reintroduce on the job.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: Randall faces a choice

The This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be here before you know it! Come Tuesday, January 4 the Pearson family will be back on television, and will bring along with them some big stories and powerful choices. Oh, and we should also mention the fact that the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 spoilers: The Ressler flashback story!

There were rumors out there that The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 would be all about Donald Ressler. Now, that is officially confirmed! “Between Sleep and Awake” is coming on Thursday, January 6, and it looks as though a number of questions are about to be answered. What’s...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Season 2 – January spoilers

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re absolutely going to do our best to answer that question, and also look even more towards the future!. So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best place is by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the network tonight. It’s the same spot, unfortunately, that we’ve been in the past couple of weeks. We’re on a holiday hiatus that will last until January 2, and unless the network suddenly changes their mind (which isn’t going to happen), that’s not going to change.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 11 air date, title spoilers: 'All Hands'

For those of you who want the earliest of details all about NCIS season 19 episode 11, we’re more than happy to help!. The first order of business here, however, has to be sharing some news of the unfortunate variety: You’ll be waiting a while to see what’s next. Season 19 episode 10 is airing on January 3 and because of college football, there is no episode on January 17. That was at least confirmed today, alongside the title of “All Hands.”
TV SERIES

