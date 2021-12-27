ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Robbery suspects taken into custody at northeast Austin hotel

By Billy Gates, Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Suspects involved in several robberies throughout the city were taken into custody at a hotel in northeast Austin Monday, the Austin Police Department said.

Officer Juan Asencio with APD’s Public Information Office said just before noon, investigators were keeping an eye on a few robbery suspects at the Sleep Inn, located at 8410 E. U.S. Highway 290. That’s between Cross Park Drive and Tuscany Way, just north of 290.

Investigators were able to contact the suspects inside one of the rooms, but they refused to come out. That’s when APD’s SWAT team was called to the scene.

“Once there’s information given that suspects are violent, dangerous or there are possible weapons inside a structure, per our policy, we contact SWAT, because they are considered now a ‘barricaded subject,'” Asencio said.

SWAT was able to place all suspects in custody, according to Asencio, bringing the incident to a ‘peaceful resolution.’ Police did not specify how many suspects were detained.

