New The Batman Trailer Released in 4K

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Director Matt Reeves released a new 4K trailer for The Batman, offering up all-new details and scenes for the upcoming DC movie. As we quickly approach the New Year this week, Reeves decided to tease fans with an extended look at The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoë...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Streaming Date on HBO Max Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO

The Batman will take flight on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, confirms WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Along with DC's Wonder Woman 1984 last December, Warner Bros. made its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on HBO Max on the same day those films opened in theaters. Under Kilar's hybrid release strategy created as "a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," 17 theatrical films — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, DC's The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections — streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. In October, WarnerMedia confirmed a return to theatrical exclusives keeping new titles off the streaming service for at least 45 days.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Changes Tobey Maguire Wanted for the Script

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest movie of the pandemic, having crossed the $1 billion benchmark just two weeks into its run in theaters. One of the largest IPs in the genre with an added sense of nostalgia combined to make the movie a massive affair. Because of that, actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield got an opportunity to help mold the script for the feature to get something they were both comfortable with.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Cast Teases Rebooted Rogues Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler

Riddle me this: what does the bat, the cat, and the bird have in common? They're all ensnared in the Riddler's (Paul Dano) twisted game threatening Gotham City in The Batman. The Matt Reeves-directed reboot is not an origin story for Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), now in the second year of his crusade as a costumed crime-fighter by the time of The Batman. Instead, Reeves reimagines the origin stories of rogues Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), the feline fatale Catwoman; Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), the criminal underworld's so-called Penguin; and Edward Nashton (Dano), an enigmatic serial killer whose trail of cryptic clues threaten to unmask the truth about the Dark Knight detective.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Will Have Special Features on HBO Max

After confirming earlier today that "every episode" of Peacemaker will have post-credit scenes, writer/director James Gunn has offered another new nugget of information about his upcoming HBO Max series that will have fans excited. When asked by a fan if there would be special features on a physical media release of Peacemaker, Gunn noted that "You'll be able to watch special features on HBO Max." This isn't entirely out of the ordinary for the streamer, which has included several featurettes and other BTS materials for the original movies that have premiered on the service (like The Suicide Squad), but it's good to know that the new DC series will also have some.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The New Batman Trailer Introduces Gotham's Grassroots Politician, Bella Réal

In the latest trailer for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," we've finally been given a look at Bella Réal, the new character created for the film and played by Jayme Lawson. After Jeffrey Wright was cast as James Gordon, many speculated that Lawson was going to be the new Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, as the character worked as a mayoral aide in the comics and Bella Réal is a grassroots politician running for Gotham City mayor. Not much has been divulged about Bella, and Lawson has been cleverly talking her way around questions in order to keep our suspicions heightened, like during an interview with The Hollywood...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

CinemaSins Releases "Everything Wrong With The Avengers Series"

As they recently did with the Harry Potter films, the folks over at CinemaSins have released a comprehensive video titled "Everything Wrong With the ENTIRE Avengers Franchise." The structure is the same as a standard Sins video, but with the previous videos for all four individual Avengers movies rolled into one, the "sins counter" reset, and a new count presented at the end. Given the nature of CinemaSins -- it's a comedy channel where narrator Jeremy Scott plays the role of a pedantic fan pointing out every little flaw in a movie -- if you're a fan, you might go in with caution.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Kevin Feige on Why Marvel's Spider-Man Reboot Avoided Villains Doc Ock and Green Goblin

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says rebooting Spider-Man meant going where no Sony Spider-Man movie had gone before: into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since swinging into a civil war between the Avengers in 2016, the Peter Parker (Tom Holland) of the MCU exclusively faced foes that Spidey predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield never battled on the big screen. This wall-crawler grounded the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, joined Earth's mightiest heroes to thwart Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and overcame Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

