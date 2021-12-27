New The Batman Trailer Released in 4K

After confirming earlier today that "every episode" of Peacemaker will have post-credit scenes, writer/director James Gunn has offered another new nugget of information about his upcoming HBO Max series that will have fans excited. When asked by a fan if there would be special features on a physical media release of Peacemaker, Gunn noted that "You'll be able to watch special features on HBO Max." This isn't entirely out of the ordinary for the streamer, which has included several featurettes and other BTS materials for the original movies that have premiered on the service (like The Suicide Squad), but it's good to know that the new DC series will also have some.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO