Caddo Bookings for Christmas Weekend 2021

Do you remember when the Shreveport Police Department rolled out their latest fleet of high-tech cruisers and patrol cars? Earlier this year, the entire town was buzzing about the 80 mysterious black vehicles just sitting in a parking lot outside of Stage Works downtown. As it turned out, this was the SPD's new fleet awaiting all of the bells and whistles that make a police car a police car. Now that all of the gear has been installed and (most of) these units are actually rolling around town we are learning that a "glitch" is preventing one of the most important devices installed on the vehicles from working properly.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO